A slight change to the way lobster licences can be transferred wouldn’t take much time, or effort, and time is of the essence since many of these licence holders are getting older.

Former provincial cabinet minister and Richmond MLA, Michel Samson – now with Cox and Palmer, the firm representing Class B licence holders – said a group of aging fishers in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, many of whom are in deteriorating health, want to sell or transfer their licence and retire, but a 50-year-old Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) policy is preventing them.

Samson said that DFO can easily change the policy that forces the licences to expire upon the death of the licence holder, by providing them with the same transferability as those with Class A licences.

The policy unfairly targets fishers who held other jobs or professions, as DFO reasoned at the time that fishing was not their primary source of income, Samson said, noting that those fishers disagree that they are not dependent on the fishery, and they feel the rule is arbitrary.

In the late 1960s, Samson said these licence holders were “punished” for having employment outside the fishery, and had their licences downgraded. He explained that those with Class A licences can put out 250 to 300 traps, but Class B fishers can only fish 30 per cent of that.

In 1976, DFO created the “moonlighter policy” which Samson asserts was aimed at removing people from the fishery as a conservation method; a rationale that he said “made sense” back then. But 50 years later, he said there are only 80 Class B licence holders left between Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

When asked why the changes cannot be made, Samson said they have continually been told that it’s due to the 50-year-old policy. Unlike 50 years ago, the current state of the fishery is healthy, he said, pointing to good catches and prices.

This change will bear no cost to government, there will be no added traps, and there will be no increased pressure on the lobster stocks, Samson said. But it will allow Class B licence holders to continue the tradition of passing down licences, or even selling them, he noted.

Not just being fair, Samson said this simple policy change can help provide more licences to First Nations fishers and communities. With a catch capacity of roughly 75 traps per licence, Class B licences could be transferred to Indigenous or non-Indigenous fishers for the establishment of moderate livelihood fisheries, similar to the interim agreements established with four First Nations communities in Southwestern Nova Scotia in October, he said.

Samson said some Class B licence holders indicated they would look at taking a buy-out which would then allow DFO to use the licences as part of the agreements that they’re trying to reach with First Nation communities.

Fishers agree there should be no new licences introduced into Lobster Fishing Areas, other than what is there now, Samson said, noting that the Southwest Nova agreement was reached based on some of the licences purchased from fishers following the Marshall decision.

Noting that those in the group want to transfer their licences to a relative or sell to neighbours, Samson said the DFO has made changes over the years to allow Class B fishers to keep their licences longer, such as the Medical Substitute Operator Policy, which allows someone else to fish their licence as long as they’re alive.

For the approximately 80 Class B fishermen remaining, Samson said the burden of these limitations is still felt.

Donald Publicover of Brookside, Nova Scotia said if he was allowed to sell his licence, he could afford an accessible home for his two sons who have severe and chronic disabilities.

Clayton Smith of Salmon Beach, New Brunswick said it hangs over his head that when he’s gone, the licence goes with him.

Samson said there is a “sense of urgency” given the age of this group. He said most clients are in their 70s, 80s, and 90s, and since his law firm started work on this in 2020, five licence holders have passed away.

To refuse to change a policy because that policy exists is an odd response to the reasonable calls from this group of aging fishers.

Surely these policies are not frozen in time and can be changed to reflect changes over times, as is done regularly, even with more complex legislation where support is not unanimous, and the effects of any legislative amendments are unknown.

But in this case, the consequences of such a change are obvious, and not at all negative.

First off, it would honour the wishes of those who’ve fished for decades, and have limited time on this Earth, without making any impact at all on lobster stocks since the licences allow for holders to catch one-third of what those holding Class A licences can catch.

Of equal importance is the impact these revisions would have on the First Nation fishery. Allowing Class B licence holders to sell to Indigenous fishers and communities could provide solutions and help the federal government reach much sought-after agreements.

This is a simple change and the right thing to do; now it’s up to the federal government.