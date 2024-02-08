Home Community Micro-grant deadline approaching for active living programs available to Richmond County non-profits Community Micro-grant deadline approaching for active living programs available to Richmond County non-profits By Adam McNamara - February 8, 2024 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Sign up for a monthly subscription. Just $4.99! Want to stay informed daily? Subscribe to The Reporter Newsletter and receive (up to) one email per day with all news updates, right to your inbox! Log In Register