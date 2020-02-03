Highway 104 twinning project to resume this spring

HALIFAX: Now that the firm has been chosen to conduct twinning of Highway 104 in Pictou and Antigonish counties, the province has confirmed construction will start this spring.

Last week, the provincial government announced that Dexter Nova Alliance was selected to twin Highway 104.

As a result, the company will design, build, finance, operate, and maintain a section of the Highway 104 which will be twinned between Sutherlands River, Pictou County and Antigonish.

According to Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal (DTIR) spokesperson Marla MacInnis, the project consists of the construction of a four-lane divided highway corridor beginning at the end of the existing divided highway east of New Glasgow, near Exit 27 at Sutherlands River, and running for a distance of approximately 38 kilometres to the existing divided highway, just west of the Addington Forks Interchange (Exit 31) at Antigonish.

The project includes the construction of two new lanes adjacent to the existing highway from Exit 27 to a location near the community of Barneys River Station, approximately 10 km of new four-lane divided highway through a wooded area to by-pass the existing highway through Marshy Hope, and two new lanes adjacent to existing highway from the new four-lane section, to just west of the Addington Forks Interchange (Exit 31) at Antigonish.

Dexter Nova Alliance was one of three proponents shortlisted to bid on the project. The company submitted the highest scoring proposal, based on technical approach, financing and overall cost. As the preferred proponent, the province will negotiate terms of a final agreement, including costs, before the end of March.

“The successful proponent is highly qualified with a long history of building high-quality roads in Nova Scotia,” said Lloyd Hines, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal. “The selection of a preferred proponent represents another significant step toward making the highway between Sutherlands River and Antigonish safer for motorists.”

The project agreement with Dexter Nova Alliance is expected to be finalized in April. Once the contract is formally awarded, project cost information will be made public. MacInnis said the terms of agreement include the scope, requirements and specifications of the highway construction, as well as the standards under which they will operate and maintain the infrastructure.

Construction will start this spring and be completed no later than the end of 2023.

On January 30, the province also approved an early works agreement that will allow for design and permitting work to proceed immediately so that construction can start this spring.

“The early works agreement will allow for design and environmental permitting work to begin right away,” MacInnis explained. “This work needs to take place before construction can begin. The project schedule will be established in greater detail during final agreement discussions with the selected proponent. Their goal is to begin work this construction season…”

The province reported that there have been 320 collisions, including 18 fatalities in 13 fatal collisions on the untwinned portion of Highway 104 from Exit 27 Sutherlands River to Exit 31 Antigonish since 2009. For more opposition to the P3 model, see: https://porthawkesburyreporter.com/ndp-believe-p3-model-wrong-decision-wants-more-transparency-on-highway-104-twinning-project/.