POTLOTEK FIRST NATION: While Potlotek became the province’s first authorized Netukulimk Livelihood Fishery earlier this year, the understanding was that it was only on an interim measure, something Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) is taking seriously.

On June 4, then federal Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan issued a statement on a cooperative path forward with Potlotek First Nation, recognizing harvesters designated under Potlotek’s plan to be authorized to fish 700 lobster traps during the established commercial season underway in the Lobster Fishing Areas (LFA), which is within the Unama’ki region.

In June and July of this year, Potlotek First Nation fished under their Netukulimk Livelihood Fisheries Plan, which was developed by the community and DFO, with support from the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs and Kwilmu’kw Maw-klusuaqn Negotiation Office (KMKNO).

However between Oct. 5 and Oct. 15, DFO confirmed fishery officers seized a total of 409 lobster traps in St. Peter’s Bay area for a variety of reasons, including improperly tagged traps and unauthorized traps.

It was advised shortly after the traps were seized that DFO officers take a “progressive approach,” to enforce compliance with the Fisheries Act including education, issuing warnings and laying charges.

Lauren Sankey, DFO’s communications advisor told The Reporter harvesters designated under Potlotek’s Netukulimk Livelihood Fisheries Plan were authorized to fish from June 5, 2021 until the close of the 2021 commercial seasons; with the last day being July 20.

“The Potlotek Netukulimk Livelihood Fisheries Plan was authorized only for the 2021 commercial seasons in LFAs 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31a to allow harvesters to fish while DFO and the community continue consultations to implement a longer-term rights-based fishery,” she noted.

In June, 196 traps that were seized in November 2020 from Mi’kmaq livelihood harvesters from Potlotek and Eskasoni First Nations were returned.

“This is exactly why we have filed a case against DFO on the Fisheries Act,” Chief Wilbert Marshall of Potlotek First Nation said in a press release. “This act has continued to infringe on our Treaty Right to fish for a moderate living and our harvesters just want to earn a living.”

The traps contravened the Fisheries Act and were returned with a written warning to both local First Nation communities, DFO explained.

“Any fishing taking place without a licence or in contravention of a licence issued by the department is considered unauthorized, and is subject to enforcement action,” Sankey said. “As previously stated, traps were seized for improper and/or unauthorized tags. As these matters are part of ongoing investigations, no charges have been laid to date and no further details will be provided at this time.”

On Sept. 8, the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs met with the Assembly of First Nations’ (AFN) National Chief RoseAnne Archibald, along with Nova Scotia and Newfoundland Regional Chief Paul Prosper in Millbrook First Nation to discuss livelihood fisheries in Nova Scotia.

“This meeting with our AFN leaders was an opportunity for us to share information on our collaborative approach to the implementation of our right to fish and sell fish for a moderate livelihood,” Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs Fisheries Lead Chief Gerald Toney said in a release. “Our goal was to provide National Chief Archibald with the background needed so that she can help to advocate for the Mi’kmaq od Nova Scotia’s exercise of Treaty Rights at a national level.”

Despite making progress on the matter, Toney said they know there is still work to be done for Mi’kmaq harvesters.

“Having National Chief Archibald visit Mi’kma’ki and meet with us to hear what we envision of the future of our collective rights-based fisheries is great,” he said. “We know that she will work alongside us and our Regional Chief to help bring our issues and concerns forward nationally.”

According to Sankey, DFO has invited Potlotek First Nation to meet to discuss lessons learned from the implementation of their first Moderate Livelihood Fisheries Plan, and to discuss a longer-term arrangement to implement their right to fish in pursuit of a moderate livelihood.

“This correspondence also conveyed that any commercial fishing happening outside of licenced moderate livelihood fishing plan activity, or otherwise in contravention of the regulations, including seasonal regulation, will be considered unauthorized, and subject to enforcement action,” she said. “DFO has engaged earnestly with First Nations, industry associations and their members.”

Sankey also stated, DFO is actively working with First Nations across the Maritimes and the Gaspé region of Quebec to further implement rights-based fisheries and provide for a stable, predictable and orderly fishery that includes measures for conservation.