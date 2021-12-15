EHS hosting toy drive this Saturday in Port Hawkesbury

HALIFAX: The season of giving is here and Emergency Health Services (EHS) Operations employees and health care partners are once again doing their part.

Since the beginning of December, paramedics, nurses and numerous other employees have been hosting a number of food and toy drives in various locations across the province, EHS said, noting the annual tradition is an opportunity for employees to spread some holiday cheer in their local communities.

Residents are invited to donate what they can, and all donations will be provided to various charities, including the Salvation Army, Feed Nova Scotia and local food banks and shelters, EHS said.

EHS said its partners at 811 Telecare are holding a month-long food drive with a goal of collecting at least 811 items for Feed Nova Scotia.

In accordance with all COVID-19 safety protocols set by Nova Scotia Public Health, the Antigonish Food Drive was held on Dec. 4 at the Sobeys in Antigonish.

And on Dec. 18, the Port Hawkesbury Toy Drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Walmart in Port Hawkesbury.