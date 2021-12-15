MODG ‘disgusted’ with library board

GUYSBOROUGH: During her report on the library board at the Municipality of the District of Guysborough’s (MODG) regular monthly council meeting on Dec. 8, District 2 Councillor Mary Desmond talked abouy a situation that developed at the end of the last board meeting.

The meeting in question, which occurred on Nov. 25, went very well according to the councillor, until the very end.

“And all hell broke loose,” Desmond told council. “They were going to pass the code of conduct, and I brought up the question about equality, diversity and inclusion, and I told them how I felt.”

She highlighted that during the meeting, the word Nazi, which Desmond views as a derogatory term, was brought up in talking about someone from St. Peter’s, and she noted the chair and the CEO were laughing about it.

“It was offensive and I took it as an offense,” Desmond said. “For me to be sitting there, as a minority and from a marginalized community, and having the two top people laughing, I really took offense to it.”

Desmond explained to the Eastern Counties Regional Library (ECRL) executive that she didn’t feel like the library board was inclusive and that she didn’t feel welcomed.

“The chair exploded,” Desmond said. “She started going on about how she has Black people in her family, and all this here craziness; I told her I would like some training for the library board to know what inclusiveness means, and that they were used to White-privilege, and that really made her explosive.”

A couple of days later, she advised the CEO called her and sent some material out about diversity and inclusiveness.

“I told her I did not feel safe going back to the board,” Desmond said. “I am a strong black woman, and I do feel safe going back, but if it was an ordinary minority going back, I don’t think they’d feel safe going back.”

All she was asking for, she said was for some training and some education for the board because she felt they didn’t recognize what diversity or inclusive meant.

“Although the CEO did send out some material, I don’t think I’m the one that needs the material,” Desmond said. “I will stay on the board, because I think they need a minority on the board to keep them in check.”

Barry Carroll, the municipality’s CAO, said that the situation disgusted him.

Council then passed a motion to send a letter to the Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage to make him aware of the situation that’s going on with the library board.

Following the meeting, Warden Vernon Pitts told reports the letter may need to be sent to more than just the one minister.

“In hindsight, maybe it should go to the Minister of African Nova Scotia Affairs as well,” Pitts said. “I don’t know what’s going on there; the minister of the province has to get a handle on that.”

He advised he’s offered the board the opportunity to come into chambers to discuss the matter, however too much had been left up in the air.

“Anyways, we decided at the meeting before (to) forget about it,” Pitts said. “Just wipe the slate clean, and let’s start from base; apparently that’s not working.”

The warden indicated the municipality only has so many options, in terms of what they can do in response.

“Do we pull our municipal funding for the library,” Pitts said. “I don’t think that’s right for our residents, we certainly shouldn’t be doing that; we shouldn’t even be contemplating that, but hey, that would be a method of last resort if we have to.”

He explained their first approach was trying to work with the board and the library’s CEO, but he said that has now been left with the minister.

“This is much certainly a different issue,” Pitts said. “This is more along the lines of a racial (incident), it’s something we should be trying our best to stay on top of, and we’re going to stay after it.”