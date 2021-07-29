Nova Scotia’s Bradley Bond, left, delivers a big hit on Reid Calder of New Brunswick.
Photos by Drake Lowthers
Wide receiver Freddie Francis, right, eyes a New Brunswick defender as he tries to make moves against him down field.
Antigonish native Shomari Matthew received the defensive MVP in his teams 37-7 loss to Team New Brunswick in the U18 Maritime Challenge game on July 25.
Nova Scotia’s U16 6-a-side football team captured bronze on July 24 with a 58-34 victory over Team New Brunswick at the 2021 Atlantic Bowl.