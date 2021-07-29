Home Sports Football Nova Scotia hosts U16 & U18 Maritime Challenge at StFX Sports Football Nova Scotia hosts U16 & U18 Maritime Challenge at StFX By Jake Boudrot - July 29, 2021 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Nova Scotia’s Bradley Bond, left, delivers a big hit on Reid Calder of New Brunswick. Photos by Drake LowthersWide receiver Freddie Francis, right, eyes a New Brunswick defender as he tries to make moves against him down field. Antigonish native Shomari Matthew received the defensive MVP in his teams 37-7 loss to Team New Brunswick in the U18 Maritime Challenge game on July 25. Nova Scotia’s U16 6-a-side football team captured bronze on July 24 with a 58-34 victory over Team New Brunswick at the 2021 Atlantic Bowl.