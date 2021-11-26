In 1897 Bertram Bourinot began the Richmond County Record, a periodical that lasted for almost 80 years. Marshall Bourinot worked with his father and continued the paper into the 1970s.

The following excerpts are taken from the Richmond County Record of May 6, 1944:

“Local and general news

“Hymie E. Webber, manager of the Arichat Bargain Store, arrived in town from Halifax on Tuesday. He will re-open the store in Mrs. Alice Madden’s premises.

“Miss Blanche Martell, County Health Nurse, was on an official visit to Arichat and vicinity during the week. Miss Martell’s father, the late F.A. Martell, a highly respected citizen of L’Ardoise passed away last week… at the age of 74. He had been in failing health for several years but the past few months his condition had become serious… (He) had many friends who will regret his passing. Surviving are two daughters, Mrs. (Dr.) Michael Morrison, Antigonish; three step-daughters, Mrs. Mattie McGarry, Antigonish; Mrs. Charles I. Cameron, St. Peter’s; and Rev. Sister Leonora, Yarmouth; one son, Ernest at home. Burial took place on Thursday at a Requiem Mass, celebrated by Rev. Fr. Albert Doucette, P.P. of West Arichat. We extend our sympathy to Miss Martell and other members of the family in their bereavement.

“The lobster fishermen of Isle Madame got off to a good start on Monday, when the greater part of their fishing gear was put out and already good catches have been reported. The price is said to be good and if the weather holds good the fishermen should do well. Last year due to rough weather, considerable damage was inflicted on lobster gear and in some instances, fishermen lost practically all their pots. At one time lobster pots were estimated by the fishermen to cost around $1 complete not including labour. Today, with the higher cost of material, a lobster pot would be valued much higher. Shipments of live lobsters have already been made to the American market and reports are that the price is good.

“Banns were published on Sunday for the following marriages; Miss Mary Pelrin of Larry’s River to Francis Duann of this place, also Miss Viola LeBlanc of Halifax to Wilfred Dorey of this place. Both marriages to take place in Halifax shortly.

“Isle Madame Hospital Fund

West Arichat Collected by Mrs. B. LeBlanc

Port Royal Canvassed by John Doiron

Totals for the parishes now are:

Petit de Grat 1,781.00

West Arichat 981.00

D’Escousse 670.00

Arichat 706.00

Totals 4263.64

J.A. Benoit Treasurer

“People of Richmond County

We must not let our fighting men down

We’ve Got to Buy More Victory Bonds. There is no letting up on the fighting fronts. Action increases day by day. But our fighting men are conscious of their job…to carry on until victory is won. They will finish the job, and we must help them. Compared to their job ours is an easy one.

We are only asked to lend our money

Put victory first buy victory bonds

Richmond County Unit

Chairman W.D. Morrison, St. Peter’s”