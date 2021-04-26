GUYSBOROUGH: The Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) is embarking on a green project that will see solar panels installed on several fixtures throughout the municipality.

During their regular monthly council meeting on April 21, councillors passed a motion to provide a $300,000 contribution to the project.

“What we’re looking at doing is installing solar panels on our (Chedabucto Lifestyle Complex), the Canso Arena, as well as the water treatment plant, this building here, and both libraries,” Warden Vernon Pitts told reporters. “This project has a potential cost of $1.3 million; and we’ll be looking to other levels of government to make up the shortfall.”

The municipality has been working on developing this project since last August that will see the Chedabucto Lifestyle Complex achieve 47 per cent of its power through solar energy, while the arena in Canso will be producing nearly 50 per cent.

Currently, Pitts said the municipality has an electric vehicle, and they’re looking at getting another electric vehicle for their recreation department, and they’re presently using some solar out at the landfill.

As to why the MODG wanted to make the change to a renewable energy, the warden said it was simple.

“Hey, we all live on the same rock, and we have to start looking after things, and if we can use any renewables, that’s the road our municipality has chosen to go down,” Pitts said. “Anytime that we can use renewables, we’re certainly looking at it, with a clear lens.”