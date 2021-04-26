HALIFAX: The transportation department has no plans to replace a bridge on Isle Madame but is planning to do work on the St. Peter’s to Fourchu Road.

On April 18, Richmond Progressive Conservative candidate Trevor Boudreau said in a Facebook post he passed along “several questions” to PC transportation critic Pat Dunn during a virtual discussion of budget estimates for the Department of Transportation and Active Transport (DTAT) as part of the legislature’s Committee of the Whole on Supply on April 13.

One of those involved the Port Royal Bridge, on Isle Madame which has been closed since 2017.

“That is four years without a plan in place,” Boudreau posted. “I have toured the area with residents over the last week, and have concerns about the state of MacEachern Road that the detour is on. There are culverts that need to be replaced and the road and bank are breaking down in a number of places. Residents are not looking for a gold plated bridge, just a return to a safe access to their homes, and a safe passage for emergency vehicles if or when there is a need.”

During the virtual sitting, Dunn asked the minister about his government’s plans for the span.

“The residents, tours, delivery trucks, emergency vehicles have to use a detour on MacEachern Road, which in itself, is apparently not in the best of condition,” Dunn noted during the virtual session. “Is there a timeline for the repair or replacement of this bridge?”

Minister of Transportation and Active Transport, Lloyd Hines said the department has no plans to re-open the bridge.

“At this point, we have no plans of replacing it,” Hines responded. “I’m informed that the detour is quite short, in that particular instance.”

DTAT spokesperson Deborah Bayer said the bridge is not in their plans.

“The Port Royal Bridge in Richmond County is not on the list for replacement this year,” she told The Reporter. “Over the last several years, the MacEachern Road has received many improvements including asphalt patching and paving, shouldering and widening at the intersection with Route 206.”

Dunn also asked Hines whether the section of the Fleur-de-Lis Trail between Grand River and Fourchu will receive work this year.

“I’ve been told it’s in terrible shape. It’s in desperate need of repair,” Dunn said during the virtual session.

The transportation minister replied the department is “very aware” of that stretch of road.

“I have a little bit better news on that particular question,” he responded. “There’s been a dedicated group of people that have been advocating the reconstruction of that particular piece of road as a, sort of, backdoor to Louisbourg, and it is a beautiful area of the province, there’s no doubt about that.”

Hines said the province has scheduled 7.5 kilometres of paving on the road in 2022, which will be the start of the rebuilding process.

“It would be the department’s intention to continue getting a piece of that each year in the maintenance budget,” he added.

Boudreau gave credit to the Fleur de Lis Trail – St. Peter’s Fourchu Road Committee.

“Residents of the communities between Grand River, and Fourchu have been meeting regularly for many months now, focused on the deplorable (and unsafe) state of the road,” he posted on Facebook on April 22. “They have worked hard to voice their concerns.”