HALIFAX: The first funding recipients were announced in a provincial government program aimed at municipal economic development and planning projects.

In a press release issued on April 21, the province confirmed that four projects involving 17 municipalities will receive a total of $686,000 in provincial investment under the Municipal Innovation Program.

Spokesperson Krista Higdon told The Reporter this is the first set of projects approved under the Municipal Innovation Program.

“The goals of the Municipal Innovation Program are to support regional governance, regional economic development, and regional planning by encouraging municipalities to work together,” she explained.

Among the projects is “Eastern Nova Scotia Regional Land Use Planning,” which involves the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, the towns of Antigonish and Port Hawkesbury, and the municipalities of Antigonish, Inverness, Richmond, and Victoria, which was approved for $375,000.

Higdon said this project, “is the creation and harmonization of municipal planning strategies and land-use bylaws of the participating municipalities.”

“It will also result in the creation of planning documents to meet the minimum planning requirements for the participating municipalities which currently don’t meet those regulations,” she noted.

The “Strait Area Inter-Municipal IT Service” project was greenlit for $175,250, which encompasses the counties of Antigonish, Victoria and Inverness, the towns of Antigonish and Port Hawkesbury, and the District of St. Mary’s.

This project entails the, “development of a start-up plan, including proposed operating and capital budgets, funding formula, and the creation of an Inter-Municipal Agreement for the Intermunicipal IT Service,” Higdon said.

The province said funding is provided by the province for up to 75 per cent of eligible project costs, and proposals were evaluated based, in part, on the number of participants and the immediacy of need. They added that applications for the 2021-22 Municipal Innovation Program will open soon.

“At the end of the project timeline, municipalities must submit a project closeout report to the department. The report includes confirmation that the project outcomes were achieved,” Higdon added.

The province said the program was created in consultation with the Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities and the Association of Municipal Administrators Nova Scotia.

“It is clear from conversations with local leaders that our communities can be more successful if we share our ideas and efforts with our neighbours,” Municipal Affairs Minister Brendan Maguire said in the release.