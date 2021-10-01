MODG to send their appreciation to former warden, MLA

GUYSBOROUGH: The Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) is looking to honour a longstanding political figure in the area.

During the municipality’s regular monthly council meeting on Sept. 22, District 5 Councillor and Deputy Warden Janet Peitzsche put forward a motion to show their respects to former warden and MLA Lloyd Hines.

“He went on to have a very distinguished career as an MLA and a minister at the provincial level,” Peitzsche said. “He now probably has all kinds of time on his hands, wondering what he’s going to do, and is probably going to retire.”

Hines, who was the MLA for Guysborough-Eastern Shore-Tracadie was first elected in 2013 and then was re-elected in 2017 by a margin of 71 votes, and served as the Minister of Natural Resources and Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal.

Prior to becoming elected provincinally, Hines served MODG for 25 yeras, nine as a councillor, before directing the municipality for 16 years as warden.

She suggested because of his history within MODG, and his time as the municipality’s warden, along with his wonderful and distinguished career, he should be thanked.

“For what he did at the municipal level for us and the municipality,”Peitzsche said. “And for everything he did at the provincial level for us we should write the Honourable Lloyd Hines and thank him for all his years of service.”

In Nova Scotia’s provincial general election on Aug. 17, Hines, who was a Liberal incumbent cabinet minister was unseated by Progressive Conservative political newcomer Greg Morrow after receiving 1,571 votes in comparison to Morrow’s 3,281.

Council passed the motion unanimously.