More on the Cavanaghs

Looking back over the decades and, indeed centuries, it is amazing to observe the numerous family names that once were or are common in this area.

One of those names that still holds a place here is Cavanagh (Kavanagh). Most people recognize the surname and invariably associate it with the St. Peter’s Cavanaghs, particularly the politicians who gained fame as the first and second Roman Catholics to sit in the Nova Scotia House of Assembly.

The Cavanaghs acquired property in Cape Breton including Rocky Bay on Isle Madame. It is probable that the Irish prominence on Isle Madame, and particularly in Rocky Bay, was precipitated by the initiative of the Cavanaghs. It is difficult however to draw direct connections between the original family and the extended families in Richmond County and beyond.

Family 18

Phoebe (Euphemia) Kavanagh married Jan. 22, 1866 at D’Escousse to James Poirier (born Aug. 10, 1841 , died 1901, son of Joe Poirier. Their children were: Armina Poirier; Delvina Poirier; John Poirier born 1872; Mary Poirier born 1874; Lawrence Poirier born 1877; Catherine Poirier, born Sept. 27, 1866, died Oct. 10, 1870 in D’Escousse; Martha Poirier born Sept. 27, 1866 died Oct. 30, 1866; Catherine Poirier, born 1869, died Oct. 10, 1870; Marie A. Poirier, born Aug. 8, 1881; Edward Poirier, born Oct. 15, 1867, died Aug. 4, 1925; Miller Poirier, born June 24, 1883, died Oct. 1, 1937; and Elizabeth Poirier, born July 21, 1886, died 1951

Family 19

James William Cavanagh married Laura Jane Forgeron, who died at age 89 in 1948, the daughter of Cesar Forgeron and M.J. Shannon.Four children died in infancy. Charles Joseph was born Nov. 25, 1929 and died on March 11, 1988 in Martinique. He married Marie Shirley Anne Samson on April 16, 1966 at West Arichat. Born in Louisdale, her parents were Ned Samson and Eva Marchand. There were two children:

Family 20

Louis Warren born June 20, 1967

James Edward baptized March 22, 1970.

Family 21

Lyle Brandon Cavanagh married Bonita Rose Mary Boudreau

Brandon Lyle was born on born Sept. 16, 1981

Family 22

Henry Cavanagh, age 24, a labourer, son of Felix and Jane Cavanagh, married Clara Fougere, domestic, daughter of Joe and Theresa Fougere and Theresa on Feb. 9, 1891 at Boston