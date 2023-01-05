We are all fortunate to live in a great community and county where people care for each other and look after their neighbours.

As I look across Mabou Harbour to West Mabou, I can’t help but marvel at the great beauty of the West Mabou Beach. I also can’t help but imagine the great addition, a world class Cabot course would be to the area. There is no question, the view across the water would only get better as would the economic opportunities for our region.

As a mom, I want my children to have the best chance possible to stay here and raise their own families. Too many generations have had to leave with too many families being separated as a result. This formula simply does not work over the long term.

An aging population with fewer full time families in our area will have a detrimental impact on our schools, arenas, community organizations, and businesses over the long term. Standing by and doing nothing is not an option.

I believe a balance can be struck. The West Mabou beach will continue to be open as it has always been with a vast trail system to enjoy. Wildlife can be protected and encouraged as has been the case at Cabot Links and Cliffs. It is common knowledge that the province has the expertise to work with Cabot who is a leader in environmental sustainability.

Finally, and most importantly, Mabou and our surrounding communities will continue to be great places to live, work, raise our families, and play in.

Our provincial leaders and politicians have a responsibility to do the right thing for our community and our children’s future.

Crystal MacDonald

Mabou Harbour