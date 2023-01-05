After two years of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the world reopened this year, albeit gradually, and not gracefully, as witnessed by the continual spread of this still deadly virus.

And even as case numbers continue to remain unacceptably high, Nova Scotia reopened this year, as then new Premier Tim Houston loosed the grip on public health restrictions and people returned to the events and activities they enjoyed before the shutdown.

Whether that was good idea; is up for debate, as the government’s political opposition, and some Nova Scotians claim too many restrictions – like masking in public and vaccine mandates – were loosened too fast, allowing COVID-19 to stay and spread around the province.

The effect of this has been damaging to a health care system smarting as a result of the failures of successive Progressive Conservative, NDP, and Liberal governments.

Just before the calendar turned to 2023, Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson reacted to the Annual Accountability Report on Emergency Departments which showed that “emergency departments have been pushed to the limit.”

Along with COVID-19, the report said the increase in other respiratory illnesses is creating more challenges.

Noting that it has been a “serious issue for years,” the report said emergency department closures continue in several communities across the province, and at emergency departments that are open, “some patients wait too long for care.”

In an interview with Advocate Media, Houston says health care “would probably get a little worse before it got better,” but says said it will be his “number one focus” in 2023.

Houston’s plans include: stepped up efforts to recruit doctors, nurses and other health care workers; adding hospital capacity; and opening up opportunities for pharmacists, nurse practitioners and continuing care assistances to do more.

The effort will take time and money, Houston said.

This was a sentiment expressed by government officials during a series of public meetings in the Strait area discussing the general state of health care, as well as service reductions at local hospitals.

Concerns expressed locally about the need for more physicians and other health care professionals, as well as gaps in emergency care; cannot be ignored, and with the population of the province both aging and growing, hopefully the government will have success this year.

As the province grows, green energy projects proposed for the region offer promise not seen in decades, not just in terms of jobs and investment, but the ability to make the Strait area an energy producing and exporting hub for a long time.

The EverWind Fuels’ proposal for the former NuStar Energy operation in Point Tupper did come under scrutiny for plans to hook up to the Nova Scotia Power grid in the first year of operation, and plans by Buckeye Partners for the former Bear Head LNG facility have been vague, but both projects continue, and many organizations, residents, businesses, and officials in the region are excited for the potential they offer.

Then there was the green light given to plans by Maritime Launch Services to launch rockets outside Canso, despite opposition from a provincial group that protested outside the company’s open house in Canso.

With all levels of government, and some in the community on board, this ambitious project continues to develop.

This comes after the Town of Antigonish agreed to dissolve into the Municipality of the County of Antigonish in a consequential and controversial vote of councillors in the fall.

Fueled by apprehension of the effects from consolidation, opponents are now pursuing legal avenues to force both units to hold a plebiscite on the matter, while those who support it and have been working towards this goal, claim it will benefit both the town and county.

Unfortunately, this debate devolved into insults and threats, aimed more at Mayor Laurie Boucher, to the extent that the RCMP was involved. Despite the tumult, consolidation is moving forward.

Before loud voices, chanting, and shouting rang out at council chambers in Antigonish town and county, the Municipality of the County of Richmond had to deal with another mess.

Councillors voted to suspend District 2 Councillor Michael Diggdon after he sent inappropriate messages to a vulnerable woman asking him for help during a council meeting.

As a result, Diggdon was suspended from council and committees for one month, with pay, had to apologize to the person who lodged the complaint, and the first-time councillor had to participate in sensitivity training, penalties that seemed to satisfy no one.

At this same time, the provincial government was making changes to the Municipal Government Act, specifically the section dealing with the penalties for finds of misconduct.

Although a second investigation of Diggdon by council in a separate complaint determined no wrong doing, two members of the Municipal Accessibility Advisory Committee resigned in protest.

The number of weapons offences around the Strait area was particularly disturbing.

In addition to violent crimes like assaults, a home invasion, and stabbings, there were large seizures of many kinds of firearms in places like Richmond County, Inverness County, and in Pictou County connected to people with criminal pasts that should serve as a stark reminder that illegal weapons are a problem that won’t go away.

Another reality which continues to announce itself is that of climate change. It is real, it is a threat, and for proof look no further than Hurricane Fiona which cut a large swath of destruction across Nova Scotia.

The weeks without power, or reliable phone and internet service as a result of storm damage, along with the damage to roads, bridges, and other infrastructure, will cost taxpayers for many years to come.

This made the province’s stance on federal pollution pricing so baffling. To be unable to meet the federal government’s reasonable deadline for a carbon tax plan, then complain when one is imposed, was a misstep for a government trying to find its way in a difficult first term.

While Finance Minister Allan MacMaster does have a point about everyday affordability being undermined by rising gas prices, Central Nova MP Sean Fraser was adamant that is the best way to compensate Canadians while battling climate change.

Looking to the year head, it is expected the findings of the Desmond Fatality Inquiry and the Mass Casualty Commission will be released.

Also of interest is whether local efforts to recruit health care professionals, and increase housing options will bear fruit.

In addition to the green energy and other projects moving ahead, the redesign of the Port Hastings rotary is expected to resume this year.

Many people will continue to watch the balancing act by Fisheries and Oceans Canada, which claims to be protecting legal fishing rights, while seizing and arresting those who violate the rules.

It was an interesting year, which tried to be post-COVID-19 but was still impacted by the pandemic. The year ahead will determine how far, if at all, we have moved from those difficult days.