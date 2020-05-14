More recruits commit to basketball X-Men

ANTIGONISH: StFX X-Men basketball head coach Steve Konchalski is excited to announce the commitment of two recruits.

The program will add 6’9” forward Handy Disanka to the team for the 2020-21 season.

A native of Brossard, Quebec, Disanka played the past four years at Champlain Saint-Lambert CEGEP under Coach Dan Martin. He had a breakout year this past season, averaging 18 points per game and nine rebounds per game on 54 per cent shooting from the floor, along with being selected as a CEGEP league all-star.

“Handy will give us added size, as well as being a significant physical presence inside,” notes X-Men head coach Steve Konchalski. “He will secure the X-Men inside game for years to come.”

Handy Disanka

The X-Men will also have 6’5” guard Bennett Grumbach on their roster next season.

A Toronto native, Grumbach played this past year at TRC Academy in Brantford, Ontario under Coach Jeremie Kayeye, where he averaged 10 points per game, four rebounds, and two assists per game, while shooting 39 per cent from three-point range.

“Bennett is a versatile player who can shoot the three, post up, as well as bring it up the floor,” comments Coach Konchalski. “He brings more size to our guard position as well as another shooter.”

Disanka will enter the Bachelor of Arts program at StFX in September, while Grumbach will be studying in the Bachelor of Arts program.

They join previously announced X-Men recruits guard/forward Jeremiah Usiosefe (Hamilton, ON) and guard Gatluak James (Windsor, ON).

“This recruiting class not only will give us more depth this year but will ensure the future of the program going forward,” the coach added.

The X-Men were finalists at the AUS championship this past season and will be hosting the U SPORTS national championship at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax in March, 2021.