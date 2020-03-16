MP wants list of ‘shovel ready’ projects from Richmond County

ARICHAT: Council has agreed to send a list of priority infrastructure projects to the MP for Cape Breton-Canso to help the federal government respond economically to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a special emergency meeting this afternoon in Arichat, Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway joined the meeting via conference call, a call he said he is making to all other municipal councils in the riding.

Kelloway brought council up-to-date on federal efforts to combat the global pandemic. He told the elected representatives and staff present that he wants to meet as regularly as possible with municipal officials so they can exchange the latest and most reliable information. He promised to make himself as available as possible.

“I’d like to meet on a regular basis with you folks, on a weekly basis, every day in fact,” Kelloway told council. “I am part of a conversation with some cabinet ministers that are triaging federal response on a whole bunch of fronts; from a health perspective, and an economic perspective, on a daily basis. I want to be able to have a very fluid line to Richmond County.”

The MP noted that last week, the government announced a $1 billion COVID-19 response, including $10 million to small and medium-sized businesses, restrictions on cruise ships until July 2, enhanced screening measures at all ports of entry, as well as an economic stimulus package.

“I’d like to hear from Richmond County in terms of what projects are shovel ready if we needed to go,” Kelloway asked council. “What are some of the areas of concern, obviously around fishing, if it’s extending [Employment Insurance] for fishers or plant workers. It’s looking at the actual season itself coming up. What things do we need to have in place to offset the pain that will happen?”

Responding to Kelloway’s request to get this information as quickly as possible to the proper channels, Warden Brian Marchand promised council will compile and send that list immediately and find a time to meet again this week.

“These are different times as you well know and everything changes daily,” Kelloway added. “What I’m looking at are there projects that if we had to go quickly, are ready to go with the right funding behind it.

“Everything about this virus is quick, even the homework.”

For more information, call the Government of Canada’s toll-free information line at 1-833-784-4397 or go to Nova Scotia Public Health offices at: http://www.nshealth.ca/public-health-offices.