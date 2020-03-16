Access The Reporter for FREE

The paywall at The Reporter’s website, porthawkesburyreporter.com, has been disabled for the time being to allow all members of the community access to COVID-19 updates, as well as any other online news stories in the coming weeks.

Staying informed will help everyone stay safe, and allow us to #FlattentheCurve in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

With that, the editorial staff at The Reporter will be working from home for the time being.

Anyone looking to get in contact with staff can email Jake Boudrot (jake@porthawkesburyreporter.com), Grant McDaniel (grantmc@porthawkesburyreporter.com), or Drake Lowthers (drakelowthers@porthawkesburyreporter.com).

We’re also asking for the foreseeable future, folks contact The Reporter by phone at 902-625-3300 instead of coming to the office in person.