MULGRAVE: For the second time in as many years, the Town of Mulgrave have held the line on its tax rates.

Mulgrave CAO David Gray tabled a $1.7 million operating budget for 2021-22 during their regular monthly council meeting on May 3, and it was later approved during their May 17 meeting.

The town’s rates remain at $1.23/$100 of assessment for residential customers, with the commercial rate being $4.52/$100 of assessment.

As part of their 2019-20 budget, councillors then approved a tax rate increase.

Mayor Ron Chisholm told The Reporter it was a big deal to council to keep the tax rates at their current levels.

“With COVID there’s a lot of stress on everybody, some people aren’t working as much as they used to be, money is not as easy to come by, we just wanted to keep it at the same rate,” Chisholm said. “To take the stress off the general public.”

While the budget includes a small increase to the waste disposal levy which increases to $125 from $104, councillors were disheartened to learn their policing costs have risen by $8,000.

As for the town’s capital plan, the mayor suggested it hasn’t been finalized yet but “we’ve got a lot of stuff on it,” highlighting the new sewer treatment plant project.

Like everyone else, he suggested town staff could only prepare so much as they didn’t know from one week to the next as to what to expect.

Advising COVID-19 has had a definite impact on the town’s finances, Chisholm indicated Mulgrave received approximately $68,000 in COVID relief funding from the province.

“COVID really was really good to the Town of Mulgrave, our former school rentals were through the roof,” he said. “Where we had such an abundance of space, that people could use and social distance, we rented pretty much the year around.”

As another means of revenue for the town, Chisholm advised they just secured a new tenant for the next eight years with CBDC renting six classrooms on the upper level of the former Mulgrave Memorial Education Centre, which houses the town office.

Additionally, the town has rented the marina building to The front Porch, which is offering a convenience store and speciality coffee shop along the town’s waterfront.