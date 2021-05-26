NDP candidate in Antigonish says pandemic has exposed holes in government

ANTIGONISH: Moraig Macgillivray will once again carry the banner for the NDP in Antigonish when the provincial election is called.

Born at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital and a graduate from StFX University, Macgillivray spent five years abroad teaching English in both Korea and Spain, before becoming a freelance writer and returning to Antigonish.

“Becoming a freelance writer, that gave me the freedom to live wherever I wanted and I choose Antigonish because it’s home, close to family, and a great place to raise kids,” the mother of two told The Reporter. “The reason I’m putting my name forward, the reason I’m running for the NDP is because I think we can do government better.”

Macgillivray said she thinks it’s time to move away from the balance the budget at all costs approach and start investing where it’s needed.

In 2017, Macgillivray finished third with 1,815 votes behind Liberal incumbent Randy Delorey who received 3,977 and Progressive Conservative Ray Mattie who tallied 3,139.

“Running in that election really made me want to do something with my time I could see a benefit from; getting involved in my community, making a real difference,” she said. “I’m really committed to making a difference for people and I think in a role of government, or in a role of opposition to the government, I think as an MLA, I would be able to help people out.”

Macgillivray now works at the Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre and Sexual Assault Services Association as a coordinator of youth programming aimed at ending gender-based violence.

Passions for climate, racial and social justice have driven her to get politically engaged, and was the main reason she’s running to be the MLA for Antigonish.

Macgillivray believes the insights and problem solving skills she developed over her years as a teacher, writer, small business owner, youth programming coordinator, and mother will make her an effective representative for Antigonish in the provincial legislature.

She indicated the approach the NDP takes, win or lose, is an important voice to have in political discourse.

“I think it’s important that during the election we have discussion about these things when there is someone bringing the voice of the people to the discussion,” Macgillivray said. “Because frankly, if it was between the Liberals and Conservatives, that voice would be lost.”

As for what’s different from 2017, she indicated she said the pandemic has really highlighted the holes in the system.

“That shows how the way we’re doing government, the way we’re running society isn’t working for everyone,” Macgillivray said.

On May 20, she hosted a virtual chat to introduce herself as a candidate and to hear from people in the riding. What started as originally a once a month chat, Macgillivray suggested could be more regular.

“I thought a way of bringing people together when we can’t get together was nice,” she said. “It gives everyone an opportunity to have their questions asked and answered and gives me an opportunity to hear what’s on people’s minds.”

Hearing from more than a dozen residents, concerns were raised about the housing crisis, education, health care, long-term care, and the overall care economy.

“I think we really need to shift our focus onto that, get away from big business, let’s throw a billion dollars at this corporation to come here for a few years,” she said. “We need to start investing in the people in our communities so they’re here to stay, and we can really improve our communities by investing in them.”

Speaking on possibly being in the role of opposition, she believes it is extremely important position to be in, to keep the government on track on what’s on the minds of the people in the community.

“In the last sitting the NDP introduced a lot of bills that may not have been introduced if they were not there,” Macgillivray said. “A cap on rent increases, a ban on evictions, on paid sick days – these were really important moves through the pandemic. I would be thrilled to be in opposition.”