PORT HAWKESBURY: The town established deadlines for Halloween.

During the Oct. 5 regular monthly meeting, Port Hawkesbury Town Council determined that trick-or-treating must stop by 8 p.m. Halloween night.

As a result of the town’s rules, no one is allowed to wear Halloween masks after 8 p.m. and there is a 10 p.m. curfew for those aged 16 and under.

Town council discussed limiting trick-or-treating to between the hours of 5-8 p.m. but because some might want to get started early, they decided to keep the start time open.

“I’m just wondering if that 5 p.m., I know the little ones, you dress them up and take them out, they’re probably out right after school, probably around 3 o’clock,” Town Councillor Hughie MacDougall said. “I think 5 p.m. might be late for some of the little ones.”

***

Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton noted that the Sports Wall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Nov. 14 at 2 p.m.

The mayor congratulated the class of 2021 – Wayne Reynolds, Shaun MacDonald, and Brian Langley – while committee member and Town Councillor Hughie MacDougall, added hopes that everyone will attend the ceremony.

***

Council approved a recommendation from its committee of the whole to approve a $1,000 donation to support a capital project being undertaken by the Port Hastings Historical Society.

***

The town decided to cover any financial shortfalls encountered by the Port Hawkesbury Seasonal Services project.

Chisholm-Beaton said the group is preparing over 130 Christmas dinner boxes which it will deliver to residents on Dec. 19 from the Sobeys outlet.

While it is funded by donations from town organizations, residents, and businesses, and usually raises enough to meet the $9,500 price tag for the project, Seasonal Services is asking the town to cover any potential losses this year.

The mayor noted this is the first time the group has come forward with any funding request, in the more than two decades this much needed service has been running.

Seasonal Services asked for volunteers to come forward in December to help with their deliveries.

“It’s a good opportunity to do something meaningful for the community, especially our more vulnerable families that really need this help,” Chisholm-Beaton added.