MULGRAVE: The former Mulgrave Memorial Education Centre building has been given a low-carbon, green, energy upgrade and can now support energy sources produced from living organisms, such as plant material or animal waste.

The building’s dated oil heating system has recently been replaced with a biofuel heating system. A biofuel is a fuel that is produced through contemporary processes from biomass, rather than a fuel produced by the very slow geological processes involved in the formation of fossil fuels, such as oil.

Following the regular town council meeting on December 2, Mulgrave Mayor Ralph Hadley said the transition to biofuel was a cost-saving initiative.

“To try [to] save money to run this big school we entered into an agreement with DSM to purchase biofuel,” he said. “So far it’s been working very well, we’ve been over two-weeks now running on biofuel.”

Hadley added the transition to biofuel will save approximately 0.20/litre to 0.30/litre on heating oil alone, and by the end of 2020, the upgrades will have already paid for themselves.