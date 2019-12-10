Port Hawkesbury considers changing ownership model for airport

PORT HAWKESBURY: Town officials have decided to explore the potential for changing the ownership of the local airport.

After an in-camera motion, during the regular monthly meeting on December 3, town council approved the exploration of a new ownership model for the Allan J. MacEachen Regional Airport in which the mayor will engage with neighbouring municipalities and First Nation communities.

Following the meeting, Brenda Chisholm-Beaton said town officials hold the deed while operations are under contract by Celtic Air Services, however, conversations with respect to governance and ownership have recently been in the forefront.

“It is certainly an idea that had been expressed at our airport committee table, that we should look at alternative models of ownership that better reflect the function of that air asset,” she said. “Is ownership an effective potential tool to position the airport for success?”

This isn’t the first time the idea of changing ownership has been entertained, however Chisholm-Beaton indicated it is now being formally explored.

Town councillor Trevor Boudreau, who chairs the airport committee, said they believe the airport would be better positioned to grow and expand its services if there is a more regional approach to ownership.

“By reaching out to our municipal and First Nations neighbours, we will see if there is an appetite to an ownership model that will better reflect the users and future users of the airport,” he said. “The potential for an airport in Inverness has increased our desire to diversify services to ensure long term viability of an airport in Port Hastings.”