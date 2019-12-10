ANTIGONISH: After two serious collisions at the same intersection, Antigonish Municipal Council held an emergency meeting, the RCMP is investigating and the province is promising upgrades.

On November 9 at around 7:18 a.m., a 41-year-old man from Toronto died following a collision that involved three vehicles on Highway 4 in Antigonish.

The black car he was driving north on Beech Hill Road stopped at the stop sign, then pulled onto Highway 4 in front of an eastbound logging truck. The logging truck struck the black car, then struck a blue car that had been waiting to turn left at the same intersection.

The driver of the logging truck and the driver of the blue car were not injured. Assistance was provided at the scene by EHS and volunteer firefighters who removed the deceased from the vehicle.

At around 2:28 p.m. on December 7, the RCMP confirmed a collision involving a pick-up truck and a car at the same intersection.

Two occupants of the car sustained serious injuries and were transported via ambulance to St. Martha’s Regional Hospital, while the driver was later airlifted to Halifax. The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries and was also transported to hospital with what the RCMP believe to be minor injuries.

In both cases, an RCMP Collision Analyst was on the scene and the RCMP is investigating.

Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal (DTIR) spokesperson Marla MacInnis told The Reporter that a traffic study and survey of the Beech Hill-Trunk 4 intersection, as well as a corridor study along Trunk 4, were recently completed. She explained that the department studies fatal and major injury collision reports to determine if road infrastructure or posted speed limits were factors in those incidents.

“As a result of this work, intersection improvements, including lane reductions, are scheduled for the 2021/2022 fiscal year,” MacInnis said. “Using the studies and survey, we are now beginning design and planning work for the intersection.”

On Monday night, Antigonish Municipal Council convened a special meeting. Antigonish Warden Owen McCarron said change needs to happen and it needs to happen quickly.

“We need immediate action in the short term and then we need a remedy even quicker than 2021-2022 to solve the problem long term,” said McCarron. “We feel there are some immediate things that can happen, really within a few days if the province chooses to do so.”

Council started hearing complaints shortly after the redesigned intersection opened. The matter came up in a late 2017 regular meeting and the municipality has been asking the DTIR about the issue since then. Starting January 1, 2017, first responders counted 18 collisions at the intersection, including the recent incidents.

During the meeting on December 9, council heard presentations from police, fire fighters, a DITR representative, EHS, and the general public. The general consensus is the intersection is dangerous and requires immediate solutions.

Following the presentations, council passed a motion with a number of recommendations like making the intersection a four-way stop with portable signals, reducing the speed approaching the intersection with warning signage, and installing rumble strips in all directions approaching the intersection. Council also wants the province to complete the permanent redesign of the intersection next spring.

McCarron said he spoke with DTIR minister Lloyd Hines that day about the concerns of the community.

“He understands it very clearly,” said McCarron. “We said we’re willing to work with his department to come up with solutions and we think the resolution we’re presenting tonight is certainly a first step to making it a safer intersection.”

McCarron added council is hopeful the message from council and residents will help the process move faster.

“We recognize that we need to amplify the concern and get that message clearly through,” said the warden. “Our community spoke out. We got many calls and e-mails over the course of the weekend about the necessity to create change and help create the change. That’s why we called the special meeting of council.”