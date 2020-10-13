MULGRAVE: Councillors in the town say they haven’t yet received the report about a dangerous intersection off Highway 104.

Ralph Hadley, Mulgrave’s mayor, said ever since the new Aulds Cove Irving Big Stop has opened, transport trucks have been driving through the intersection, which serves as the main entrance to the town, to enter into the gas station.

Following their regular town council meeting on October 5, Hadley said there has been a consultant’s report completed on the state of the intersection; however, council hasn’t received it.

“They told us we would get a copy of the study when it’s done, but it was never ever sent,” he said. “We didn’t receive a copy of what the details are of the study done out there on that, [and] we’re still having people call us on near misses.”

Hadley suggested he believes it’s still a dangerous intersection.

He indicated he understands COVID-19 might have slowed things down a bit, but delaying the fix continues to put people at risk.

“The study’s been done long ago,” Hadley said. “We still have to see what their plan is.”

Councillors directed their CAO to send a letter to Lloyd Hines, the province’s transportation and infrastructure renewal minister and the MLA for Guysborough-Eastern Shore-Tracadie, to request the results of the report again.