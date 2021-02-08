Mulgrave wants answers about rising RCMP cost

MULGRAVE: The town’s senior staff are trying to negotiate a reduced cost when it comes to the policing services they receive from the RCMP.

At last month’s committee of the whole meeting, councillors met with a liaison officer for the RCMP.

Mayor Ron Chisholm told The Reporter they were discussing the price they pay versus what they receive in service.

“We’re paying for basically an officer; we don’t see that we get all that,” Chisholm said. “It’s a mandatory portion of our budget, and it keeps climbing gradually.”

He explained the crime rate in Mulgrave is not significant, so that’s why the RCMP don’t respond to a lot of calls there, which he said doesn’t justify the expense’s constant, yet slight, increase.

The mayor suggested they’re just looking to see if they can get any assistance on reducing the amount as police costs continue to increase.

“We still have to have an RCMP officer; it’s mandatory,” he said. “Right now, we’re paying a significant amount, and we’re just looking to see if something could be done about it.”

Chisholm indicated he simply wants the best deal possible for the service that’s being provided to the town.

“In a way, it’s a good thing, that we don’t have a lot of crime here,” he said. “For the most part its speeding tickets and four-wheeler complaints; but that’s happening basically in anyplace.”