Issues with loose dogs, backyard chickens raised with Mulgrave

MULGRAVE: An ongoing issue with loose dogs is being addressed, for the second time.

Town staff have received complaints about dogs running around town, even though the issue was addressed and thought to have been resolved.

During the town’s regular monthly council meeting on Feb. 1, Mayor Ron Chisholm said he spoke to the dog’s owner, but he said the issue has since again started, so the town will now formally send the owner a letter.

The issue surrounding backyard animals was also back on the agenda again, after a citizen asked councillors about the possibility of having animals on their property.

“Somebody wanted to know if they could have chickens,” Chisholm told The Reporter. “They don’t want to get them, if they’re going to have to be taken away.”

Three years ago, council chaired numerous discussions on the issue of backyard farming within town limits that didn’t amount to any results. Since then, the issue has still yet to be resolved, nor has a bylaw been enforced.

“We told them there is a bylaw in place, and if we (were to) keep getting complaints, it’s going to start being enforced,” Chisholm said of the backyard farming. “We haven’t had any complaints, there’s nothing going on right now, but once the spring comes, I’m sure they’re going to start again, and there will be enforcement.”

He advised the resident was basically asking for permission before making their decision.

“We’re not going to give them a yes because, it’s in the bylaws that farm animals are not allowed within the town,” Chisholm explained. “They’re only allowed in R2, and that’s not part of the town.”