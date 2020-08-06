Municipal flood projects expected to start soon

HALIFAX: Municipal projects to mitigate the risk of flooding are expected start and end within the fiscal year.

According to the provincial government, 15 municipal projects will receive funding to support municipal infrastructure, including $675,477 for 10 projects under the Provincial Capital Assistance Program (PCAP) and $246,448 for five projects under the Flood Risk Infrastructure Investment Program.

The PCAP allows the province to contribute funds towards high-cost priority municipal infrastructure projects.

Local recipients include the Town of Antigonish which was approved for $125,000 for a back-up generator for the sewage treatment plant.

The Town of Port Hawkesbury will see $15,330 in funding for detailed engineering services for water distribution upgrades.

The Municipality of the County of Antigonish was greenlit for funding of $39,630 for the replacement of the West River waterline.

“The money will support key projects to help maintain and improve essential services for residents, as well as help municipalities reduce the risk of flooding,” said Chuck Porter, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

The Flood Risk Infrastructure Investment Program provides funding to municipalities for projects that identify or mitigate flood risks.

Both programs are application-based and both programs fund up to 50 per cent of project costs.

“Both of these programs are annual programs so it’s not specific to the pandemic,” spokesperson Krista Higdon added. “However, they will stimulate the economy.”