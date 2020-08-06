Province investing in upgrades at NSCC Strait Area Campus

HALIFAX: The kitchen facilities at the local Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) campus are receiving some upgrades.

The provincial government announced it is investing $19.4 million in infrastructure upgrades at nine campuses across Nova Scotia, including Port Hawkesbury.

Kathleen Cameron, manager of external relations marketing and communications with the NSCC, explained that the funding for the Strait Area Campus will support the second phase of a kitchen upgrade that is currently underway.

According to Cameron, equipment upgrades will create a moderate kitchen/learning lab. Ventilation upgrades will provide improved air quality and energy efficiency, and for improved safety, they are installing slip resistant flooring.

“This will provide our learners and employees with an upgraded demonstration kitchen at the campus,” Cameron said. “The lab will be larger and more modern and provide an improved learning space for our culinary students.”

Lindsay Construction has been hired as the construction manager, Cameron said, noting that the lead design consultant is SP Dumaresq Architecture.

“The designs are complete and sequential tendering will be issued for pricing from sub-contractors over the next two to three weeks,” she said.

Once the tendering process concludes, the complete project list will be available.

“We expect the work to be completed by March 31 of next year,” Cameron told The Reporter. “We’ll have the total cost of the project once all of the tendering is complete.”

The investment is part of the province’s recently announced $230 million in infrastructure stimulus spending – part of its response to address the economic impacts of COVID-19.

“These funds are extremely important investments in our campuses, which are situated across Nova Scotia and serve as both important educational centres and community resources,” Don Bureaux, president, NSCC noted. “By addressing these much-needed repairs now, we’re able to reduce our future costs and extend the life of our campuses.”

In total, the province expects these projects will generate employment equivalent to 100 full-time jobs.

“This investment is about creating local jobs and upgrading key infrastructure that supports the training and development of our future workforce,” added Labour and Advanced Education Minister Labi Kousoulis.