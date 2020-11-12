Liberal leadership candidate visits Richmond County

SYDNEY: One of the candidates to be leader of the Nova Scotia Liberal Party was in the region last week making his case.

Two days before a campaign event at the New Horizons Seniors Club in Arichat on November 7, Liberal MLA Labi Kousoulis introduced some economic planks in his platform, including tax relief to small businesses impacted by COVID-19.

“It’s more of a snapshot of issues that have come up as I’ve been travelling Cape Breton but it’s not going to be all I would do for Cape Breton, it’s just some initiatives I think that would help move Cape Breton along,” Kousoulis noted. “But as I uncover more initiatives and Cape Bretoners give me more feedback, there’ll be a lot more things to do.”

Specifically, Kousoulis is proposing a $60 million investment to reduce the property tax burden on small businesses. The candidate says the relief provided by this rebate over the next year will help ensure operations can keep people employed and pay their taxes to municipalities.

“The $60 million should amount to a 20 to 30 per cent deduction in the property taxes for the year, and that will be implemented immediately, so spring of 2021,” he predicted.

In addition to doing some campaigning in the new riding of Richmond, Kousoulis announced the opening of a second campaign office located in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality.

“Cape Breton doesn’t succeed unless the other parts of Nova Scotia succeed, so we all need to work together and help all parts of the province rise,” the leadership hopeful stated. “I want to be the premier who’s going to actually create the environment for us to succeed.”

Kousoulis announced three measures specific to Cape Breton to spur long-term economic growth and relocate key decision-making to the region.

In tourism, he said there are many opportunities to make the region a year-round destination and the Liberal MLA said he is committed to investing in annual support for tourism operators to develop new year-round attractions.

“I think we have to look at getting people excited about Cape Breton, and even other parts of Nova Scotia, being a winter destination. The snow belt – all the way from Amherst, through to Antigonish and Pictou County, right to Cape Breton – is ideal for it. We have to look at what experiences can we offer that will bring people here,” Kousoulis said. “We can’t just sit there, come the fall and say, ‘let’s board up all the cottages and all the motels, and wait for next summer again. At that point, we’re surviving on four months of business when we could be getting eight to 12 months.”

Noting there is no one industry or investment that will provide lasting economic opportunity, Kousoulis said as premier, he will invest in different strategies that play to the region’s strengths and talent, and ensure the construction of sustainable economic growth.

Kousoulis wants to invest $1 million annually in a new fund to provide seed investments for Cape Breton start-ups. He also wants to move the decision-making for the investments at Innovacorp to Cape Breton.

As Premier, Kousoulis said he will provide new staffing and resources through Immigrant Services Association of Nova Scotia to better attract and retain international students to Cape Breton by creating positions and moving the decision-making for this program to Cape Breton.

Because of his experience as a small business owner and a resident of New Glasgow, Kousoulis said this provides him with a unique perspective.

“I don’t see myself as not getting good support out of Antigonish, or any other part of the province. I have a unique background that the other candidates don’t have. I was a small business owner, I lived in rural Nova Scotia,” he added. “Prior to politics, close to half my career was living in rural Nova Scotia, the other half was owning my own business.”