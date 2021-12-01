Municipality of the District of Guysborough Councillor passes away

COUNTRY HARBOUR: Senior staff in the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) are mourning one of their own, following his death last week.

District 7 Councillor Rickey McLaren, who served as the representative for Goldboro, Isaac’s Harbour and Country Harbour, was was in the middle of his third term as a municipal councillor, when he died on Nov. 26.

The 73-year-old McLaren first became an elected official in 2012, was re-elected to council in 2016, before being acclaimed as the district’s only candidate in 2020.

Prior to his political career, McLaren ran his own businesses, McLaren Pulpwood Contracting Ltd. and Rick’s Place, according to his obituary. He loved hunting, visiting the casino, and watching his favourite sport teams, the Toronto Blue Jays and the Montreal Canadiens, it reads.

According to his obituary, in addition to McLaren’s political and business pursuits, he also was known as an incredible host; he loved a good conversation and was renowned for his funny stories and maybe a tall tale or two; and could make anyone laugh.

“His legacy is the love that he gave to all those around him and that remains with us,” his obituary read. “He was the most loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother and friend.”

In a statement, the MODG said McLaren was very passionate about his role as councillor and always wanted the best for all residents of MODG.

“The Municipality is currently in mourning” Warden Vernon Pitts said. “Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family of Councillor McLaren. He will truly be missed around the council table.”