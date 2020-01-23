PORT HOOD: Inverness CAO Keith MacDonald and Director of Finance Tanya Tibbo appraised council of a necessary by-law change that will cost some Judique residents a bit of cash but which, hopefully, helps end a frustrating chapter in the community’s history.

“The Judique Water Tower Project has been completed, and now in order to move forward, we have to make an amendment to our by-law for community members on that utility,” MacDonald said.

Tibbo noted the project was governed by Inverness County’s By-Law 30, Capital Cost of Sewer and Water Construction. The by-law outlines the rates paid by residents of varying communities for water.

“For the area served by the Judique Water System, the unit charge for the construction of the Judique reservoir is $935.97 per serviceable lot,” she said.

The annual bill will be $121.21 until the balance of $935.97 is paid, but folks will have the option of paying off the balance in a lump sum.

“That’s 30 per cent the cost of the project,” Tibbo said, noting 151 lots were identified as billable. “Any lot that is serviceable for water is billed, and we went over the area four or five times, so I’m positive there shouldn’t be any changes.”

She expects to send out the bills in September. However, the by-law change still has to go to first and second reading before it’s made official. There must be a public hearing as well.

