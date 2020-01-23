GUYSBOROUGH: Preparations are underway between senior officials and councillors within the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) as they anticipate their next strategic planning session.

The annual two-day deliberations will take place in Stellarton at the end of the month.

Following January’s regular council meeting last Wednesday, Warden Vernon Pitts indicated at the meeting, they re-hash what transpired the previous year and set the direction they’re heading for the next fiscal year.

Additionally, Pitts said the meeting covers a lot of content including; a presentation from their MLA, the Minister of Transportation as to what they can expect for road work to be completed for next year.

“We talk about various committees, what road they’re going down, and what they expect to see happening in the coming year,” he said. “We touch on what we foresee the future tax rate is going to be in the upcoming year, [and] we discuss finances in regards to recreation grants, capitol grants, [and] operating grants.”

Pitts said the meeting acts as an opportune time where council and senior staff can get together, and have all the relevant information at their fingertips, with no interruptions.

“We have a job to do, and we get the job done,” he said. “Speaking from experience, I think we’ve done a great job over the last number of years, and I’m looking forward to this year more so than any.”

In recent years, some residents raised concerns with the strategic planning meeting being held outside the municipality; Pitts responded that allows for everyone to remain on task.

“We get to stay focused,” he said. “We found that when we held it within the municipality, people come in to speak with someone, we remove them from the meeting and that takes away from the meeting, if the meeting proceeds, we don’t have their input.”

This way here, Pitts added, everybody stays in the room, they all deal with it at the same time, everybody is on the same page, and they’re all aware of the same solution.