ARICHAT: The municipality will set its priorities after undertaking a new strategic planning process.

During the regular monthly meeting on Nov. 22 in Arichat, Warden Amanda Mombourquette told council that staff issued a Request For Proposals (RFP) for consultants. She noted that the RFP is not intended for the design of a full-fledged strategic plan, which is why $17,000 was allotted, and not more.

“We already have a plan, the 2019-2024 plan that had been done,” she explained. “Essentially, we positioned it at that time, when we were talking about it during budgeting, that we need to revisit these priorities; we need to refresh what those priorities are.”

Mombourquette welcomed any questions or concerns from those who were able to review the 2019-2024 document.

“I’m wondering if we could at least proceed with saying, if councillors don’t notice any problems with it, by Dec. 1, then we could release it by then, rather than wait to our next meeting,” she noted.

District 5 Councillor Brent Sampson requested more time to do through the plan, and agreed that council can set a specific date.

Deputy Warden Melanie Sampson did get a chance to read it would like to review it further.

“It seemed to be reasonable to me,” she said. “I love that we have the targeted meetings with the business community, with youth. I also did like that one of the parts was to connect with the Cape Breton Partnership because I think they have a lot of information that can feed into a plan.”

District 1 Councillor Shawn Samson also reviewed the plan.

“The four per cent of the people that did the survey in the 2019 one, we have to do better, this time, in my opinion,” he told council. “If that’s more meetings and more public consultation with business leaders, then I’m all for that.”

Despite the small amount of people who filled out the survey one year ago, District 2 Councillor Michael Diggdon hopes there is more public engagement this time.

“I think with the new council, it’s probably something that people will want to entertain, and want to see where we’re going with it,” he noted.

Council passed a motion to issue the RFP by Dec. 1, if no concerns are noted by councillors by Nov. 30.