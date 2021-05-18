ANTIGONISH: Councillors in the Municipality of the County of Antigonish have finally heard back from the federal government in response to their letter in support of the proposed Goldboro LNG facility.

During January’s council meeting, senior staff passed a motion to send a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and former Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil expressing their interest and support for the project.

Following their regular monthly council meeting on May 11, Warden Owen McCarron indicated Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources responded.

“Minister O’Regan got back to us indicating he’s been given the mandate by the Prime Minister for developments like this,” McCarron said. “So it was a positive letter for sure… it was encouraging to get a reply back from the minister acknowledging our letter.”

The warden advised while it’s a discussion between the federal government and the proponents of Goldboro to work out the details, when they look to the letter in response to theirs, the county remains hopeful the project will come into fruition.

“I know having met with Sean Fraser and Mike Kelloway, I think they recognize the importance of this and certainly have been advocating for that,” McCarron said. “They see some of the benefits of this type of facility in this area.”