ANTIGONISH: The town now has a new municipal planning strategy and land use by-law.

During Monday’s regular meeting of Antigonish Town Council, members gave second and final reading. This comes after at least a year of work and public consultations.

“A document of this size, we’re not expecting it to be carved in stone,” said Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher. “We’re expecting a few things to come up here and there that may have to be amended, but for the most part, this document really shows the direction council wants to see the town in.”

One change will be discussed during a public hearing next week. A piece of land in the document received the wrong designation and will need to be amended.

Boucher said the planning strategy is based on previous consultations with the public. She said council is proud of the document, noting council came into this term to listen to constituents and address their priorities through the things accomplished by council.

“We realize the town is growing and we have to make room for growing,” said Boucher. “One of the first things on the list was housing and the lack of diversity in housing. Some of the parts of our new MPS will show that we’re trying to fix what’s happened in the past. The new rules will see changes to local zoning. Boucher said this is in part due to the fact the town doesn’t have a lot of room to grow.

“We’re at a point where we’re growing and we want good development,” Boucher added. “We want a more walkable community, a healthier community, and the way we can do that is create an environment that encourages walk-ability.”

The mayor thanked everyone involved in getting the bylaw and strategy to this point, including those who came out to workshops and open houses.