New Country Harbour ferry officially launched

ISAACS HARBOUR: Like its historic namesake, once again Theodore O’Hara will assist people making the water crossing from Port Bickerton to Isaacs Harbour.

A new provincial ferry, named after the first lighthouse keeper in Port Bickerton, officially launched, making its maiden voyage on Nov. 13.

Greg Morrow, the MLA for Guysborough-Tracadie told The Reporter the ferry is an important transportation link, not just for the local area, but the entire Eastern Shore.

“It allows for shorter routes, 84 kilometers between Sherbrooke and the surrounding areas of Guysborough, Antigonish and Canso,” Morrow said. “It also acts as a connection point for many workers in the area, and it’s so important to provide shorter routes for emergency vehicles.”

Last spring, a contest at St. Mary’s Education Centre was held to name the new Country Harbour ferry, the successful submission, “Theodore O’Hara” was from Grade 2 student Alivia Mansfield.

Mike MacIsaac, the principal of St. Mary’s Education Centre, indicated they were very fortunate to have the opportunity to be a part of an experience which taught students about local history.

“The staff has really embraced the opportunity and have tailored a variety of their lessons and activities around this inspiring initiative,” MacIsaac said. “I am proud of our students here at St. Mary’s Education Centre for their efforts and commitment as the new ferry will now have a familiar meaning for them in the future.”

O’Hara was in charge of the lighthouse from 1901 to 1931. One of his decedents, great-grandson Claude O’Hara, told stories and provided provided insight on his great-grandfather as a person.

“A tradition dating back thousands of years, the seafaring community believes the name of a new vessel has a great role in bringing good fortune and safety to the vessel, its crew and passengers,” O’Hara said. “As descendants of Theodore O’Hara, we are honoured to have our grandfather and great-grandfather’s name chosen for this fine Nova Scotia-built vessel.”

According to a release from the province, the new $6 million, 15-car cable ferry will have lower operating costs and greenhouse gas emissions and will provide a reliable service for the next 35 to 40 years.

“Providing shorter and reliable commutes to workers and emergency vehicles is paramount to the safety and prosperity of our communities,” Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway said. “I am thrilled to see the legacy of Theodore O’Hara honoured in a way that provides a vital service in the region while creating jobs and enhancing public safety for decades to come.”

Morrow suggested “the time had come” for the Theodore O’Hara to replace the Stormont II, a 41-year-old, 12-car cable ferry.

“I wasn’t a part of the original decision to replace the Stormont II, but it came at a cost of $6 million, which was split between the province and the federal government,” he said. “Regardless of who made that decision, it’s a great example of what those two levels of government can do when they work together.”