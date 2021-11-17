Process for receiving clear title further streamlined: province

HALIFAX: The provincial government said it has taken more steps to ease the process for African Nova Scotians trying to gain clear title to properties, including some in Guysborough County.

In a press release issued last week, the province said it is streamlining how some land claims are handled to help people in historic African Nova Scotian communities receive clear title faster.

Effective Nov. 10, the province said the Minister responsible for the Office of Equity and Anti-Racism Initiatives can issue certificates of claim and certificates of title under Part I of the Land Titles Clarification Act. This change reduces the number of departments involved in the process, so communities served by the Land Titles Initiative can receive quicker results, they noted.

To support the change, land administration and surveyor resources will move to the office from the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables.

“… Resources and funding for surveying and administration will be moving from Natural Resources and Renewables to the (Office of Equity and Anti-Racism Initiatives) to support the Land Titles Initiative,” spokesperson Chad Lucas told The Reporter. “Some of those positions are currently vacant, and the office will be looking at the best way to provide these services to ensure they are delivered in a way that meets the needs of African Nova Scotian communities…”

The Land Titles Initiative helps residents in communities, including Lincolnville and Sunnyville, gain clear title to their land, the province said, noting that of the 883 land parcels eligible to be cleared through the initiative, 252 have been completed and 275 files are active. Of those eligible parcels, Lucas confirmed that 167 are in Guysborough County.

Of the 104 active files under the Land Titles Clarification Act stream, Lucas said seven are in Guysborough County.

Back in 2017, after running a pilot program which detailed the extent of the problem, the then Liberal government announced an investment of around about $2.7 million, over two years, to assist with legal fees and costs related to estate administration and migration, as well as new full-time positions dedicated to the land title clarification areas.

A press release issued at the time stated that some of the initiatives provided by the funding included hiring two community liaison officers to help residents in those areas go through the process of obtaining clear title, hiring a surveyor and survey technicians, the Nova Scotia Legal Aid Commission providing administrative support, and support for clarifying land ownership though the Land Titles Clarifications Act, estate administration through the Probate Act and Intestate Succession Act, and migration under the Land Registration Act.

The province said the issue dates back to around 1812 when Loyalist African Nova Scotians came to the area following the American Revolution, after being promised land in certain areas of the province, but were never granted proper title, in the form of deeds.

Because this was never addressed, the province said many people who live in these communities have been unable prove ownership of their property, or transfer ownership.

Residents in Lincolnville and Sunnyville have tried since the 1960s to establish clear titles, but nothing came of it.

On March 23, the former government introduced the Land Titles Initiative Acceleration Act which proposed amendments to the Land Titles Clarification Act, the Municipal Government Act and the Halifax Regional Municipality Charter.

Amendments to the Land Titles Clarification Act explain the initiative and outline its scope, create an expanded role for commissioners to allow for negotiation, mediation and voluntary arbitration of claims, and create broader authority to administer the initiative, according to the province.

The province said the amendments also formally established a $3 million compensation fund announced on March 5 to support negotiated, mediated and arbitrated resolutions of claims involving parties with competing interests.

Under the Land Titles Initiative, all legal and surveyor fees are covered at no cost to the applicant, the province noted.

Lawyer and community leader Angela Simmonds was named as the executive director of the Land Titles Initiative and she led the work across the various government departments involved, according to the province.

Judge Corrine Sparks and Judge (retired) Valerie Miller were named as commissioners to accelerate this work.

Clarifying land title can be an expensive legal process, so the province partnered with the Nova Scotia Legal Aid Commission to provide legal services with two lawyers and two legal assistants.

To start an application for land title clarification, the province hired community navigators to book an appointment, and following the application process. Community Navigators were in place to work directly with residents to help them through the land claims process, the province explained.

A Community Liaison Committee was established to make sure the organizing body receives input from communities, the province said, noting that members of the committee include Robert Pelley from Sunnyville, Juanita Byard of Lincolnville and Sabrina Skinner, Sunnyville. The committee works with the Department of African Nova Scotian Affairs, cabinet ministers, lawyers, and community navigators, the province added.