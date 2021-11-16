Community Nova Scotia’s Tree for Boston leaves L’Arche Cape Breton By Mary Hankey - November 16, 2021 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp People cheered, especially those from the L’Arche community, as the Tree for Boston made its way to the ground on Nov. 10 in Orangedale. Photos by Mary HankeyStudents from the NSCC Strait Area Campus, along with instructor Waddie Long, helped prepare the 48-foot white spruce tree for travel to Boston. Members of the L’Arche community gathered in front of the Tree for Boston to give it a resounding send off with a loud and heartfelt “Merry Christmas.” Finnegan Hughes from Orangedale snagged some seedlings at ‘Tree for Boston’ ceremony. There was no doubt that the highlight of the event for him was when the chainsaw started. First Nations We’koqma’qewiskwa Drummers performed the “Honour Song” during the Tree for Boston ceremony at L’Arche Cape Breton. Sawdust was flying as Dan Nightingale sawed his way into the white spruce tree on Nov. 10 at L’Arche Cape Breton. The Tree for Boston is a deeply rooted tradition in Nova Scotia for the last 50 years.Waycobah First Nations resident, John William Cremo, conducted a smudging ceremony for the 60 year old tree that’s bound for Boston. Those who attended the tree-cutting ceremony in Orangedale were greeted with tunes from Margie Beaton, Dawn Beaton, and Kenneth MacKenzie. Bev Kennedy (left), Ann Yamartino, and Bob Brehm were thrilled to be at the tree-cutting ceremony in Orangedale on Nov. 10. Yamartin grew up next door to the L’Arche Cape Breton property and she travelled from Framingham, Massachusettes to attend the ceremony and will be in Boston for the tree lighting ceremony. L’Arche community member, Ian Pellerin and Mukthar Liimpao, executive director and community leader of L’Arche Cape Breton gave special greetings and thanks to all who attended and to those who had helped make the event such a success.