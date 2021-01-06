New COVID-19 case under investigation

No word on investigations of cases reported last month

HALIFAX: A new case of COVID-19 which was identified just after the new year remains under investigation.

On Jan. 3, provincial officials confirmed a case that was reported from the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s Eastern Zone was being investigated.

“Public Health investigates each positive COVID-19 case to determine the likely source of infection and completes contact tracing to identify anyone who may have been exposed to the virus,” spokesperson Marla MacInnis told The Reporter. “Each case is unique and the length of an investigation can vary depending on the complexity of the scenario.”

The province noted that none of the cases confirmed on Jan. 3 were connected to cases at Churchill Academy in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

On Dec. 19, the province said there was a case in Eskasoni First Nation. Public health said it worked closely with Chief Leroy Denny to manage the case and provincial officials conducted contact tracing.

A rapid pop-up testing site was set up in Eskasoni on Dec. 22 and there were 130 tests completed with no positive tests identified. Provincial officials said there was no indication of community exposure or spread in Eskasoni.

On Dec. 23, provincial officials reported another case in the Eastern Zone which was a close contact of a previously reported case, but was not linked to the case reported in Eskasoni.

These cases were in addition to the nine cases of COVID-19 confirmed earlier in December in the Eastern Zone, which covers all of eastern Nova Scotia and Cape Breton.

On Dec. 5, two cases were confirmed and both were under investigation. Then on Dec. 7, two more cases were recorded in the Eastern Zone. One was related to travel outside Atlantic Canada and the person self-isolated. The other case was under investigation.

When contacted by The Reporter, the province was unable to elaborate on the progress of their investigation into these three cases.

On Dec. 10, the province confirmed another new case. It was related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada and the person self-isolated.

Two days later, provincial officials reported two more cases in the Eastern Zone and both were related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada and both self-isolated.

On Dec. 13, two cases were discovered in the Eastern Zone. One was a close contact of a previously reported case. The other was related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada and they self-isolated.

Just before the holidays, Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, announced that province-wide restrictions for gatherings, businesses and activities, as well as changes to long-term care restrictions, will be in place until Jan. 10.

For gatherings and events, there can be up to 10 people in the home, including the people who live there. People can have a close social group of 10 without physical distancing.

Social events, festivals, special events, arts/cultural events, and sports events are not permitted.

Faith gatherings, wedding ceremonies and funeral services can have a maximum of 150 people outdoors, or 50 per cent of an indoor venue’s capacity, to a maximum of 100, however, wedding and funeral receptions are not permitted.

Businesses, restaurants and licensed establishments must stop service by 10 p.m. and close by 11 p.m.

Fitness and sport and recreation facilities can open, but fitness facilities like gyms and yoga studios can operate at 50 per cent capacity and must ensure three metres distance between participants.

Sports practices, training and arts and culture rehearsals are limited to 25 participants without physical distancing, but games, tournaments and performances are not permitted.

Personal services such as hair salons and spas can provide services that can only be done if the customer removes their mask, such as facials.

Retail and shopping mall rules extend to the entire province, including operating at 25 per cent of capacity. Food courts can remain open with public health measures in place including physical distance between tables.

Museums and libraries can reopen at full capacity with physical distancing and other public health measures in place.

Each long-term care resident can have two designated caregivers and facilities can allow a limited number of visitors.

Nova Scotians are still asked by the provincial government to avoid any unnecessary travel.

Meanwhile, asymptomatic testing for COVID-19 is continuing. Dec. 18, was the deadline to book an asymptomatic test, but that was extended into this month by the province.

Rotational workers are now asked to get two tests during their modified self-isolation. Since Dec. 4, they have been asked to get a test on day 6, 7 or 8. There is now a recommendation to be tested on day 1 or 2. Workers must still isolate for two weeks, even if they have negative test results.

Starting Jan. 4, post-secondary students from outside Atlantic Canada who return after the holidays and don’t have symptoms should get one COVID-19 test on day 6, 7 or 8 of their self-isolation. They must complete the full 14 days of self-isolation, even if they have a negative test result.

According to the provincial government, on-line booking for COVID-19 testing appointments is available at all primary assessment centres, including St. Martha’s Regional Hospital in Antigonish.