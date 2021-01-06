Local business nearly catches fire on New Year’s Eve

PORT HAWKESBURY: Quick thinking in the early hours of New Year’s Eve saved a local restaurant, which is owned by the town’s mayor.

Brenda Chisholm-Beaton, owner of the Fleur-de-Lis Tea Room and Dining Room, said in a social media post she could have lost her business due to a discarded cigarette.

“This story could have been worse were it not for the quick thinking of a man using the bank machine who alerted authorities,” Chisholm-Beaton said. “It could have been a worst story were it not for our quick thinking-and-acting Port Hawkesbury Volunteer Fire Department.”

As assessed by RCMP on scene in the early hours of Dec. 31, 2020 a cigarette butt that was in one of the restaurant’s flower pots started the fire and could have been the cause of the loss of one or numerous local businesses.