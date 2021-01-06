Local business nearly catches fire on New Year’s Eve

By
Drake Lowthers
-
The Port Hawkesbury Volunteer Fire Department was called to the scene of a fire on front of Fleur-de-Lis Tea Room and Dining Room in the early morning hours of Dec. 31, 2020.

PORT HAWKESBURY: Quick thinking in the early hours of New Year’s Eve saved a local restaurant, which is owned by the town’s mayor.

Brenda Chisholm-Beaton, owner of the Fleur-de-Lis Tea Room and Dining Room, said in a social media post she could have lost her business due to a discarded cigarette.

“This story could have been worse were it not for the quick thinking of a man using the bank machine who alerted authorities,” Chisholm-Beaton said. “It could have been a worst story were it not for our quick thinking-and-acting Port Hawkesbury Volunteer Fire Department.”

As assessed by RCMP on scene in the early hours of Dec. 31, 2020 a cigarette butt that was in one of the restaurant’s flower pots started the fire and could have been the cause of the loss of one or numerous local businesses.

This was the damage in front of Fleur-de-Lis Tea Room and Dining Room which was caused by a discarded cigarette.