New law firm opens in St. Peter’s

ST. PETER’S: After years without its own law office, St. Peter’s has seen a firm open its doors.

Front Line Law Inc. will be located on Grenville Street and will serve the community with practice in primarily criminal defense and family law, in addition to some estate planning services and other general litigation.

The firm is owned by Robyn Fougere, who attended law school at the Université de Moncton. She is originally from Isle Madame, and now lives in St. Peter’s with her partner and their children. Fougere operates the firm alone, and plans to hire a support person in the near future.

Fougere briefly owned and operated her own practice before joining Nova Scotia Legal Aid in 2017, and she is confident that the knowledge she acquired will be an asset to her new firm.

“I had enough success in that short period of time, but I was intimidated by the business aspect of running a law practice,” she said. “The accounting was time consuming, and I did not take enough time on the front end to ensure I could operate without too much stress later. This time around, I have the benefit of the learning from my past experiences.

“I absolutely love St. Peter’s, and everything it has to offer to us and our children. It’s a beautiful place in the summer, and the people are very community oriented.”

Not surprisingly to Fougere – whose partner, Marc, grew up in St. Peter’s – the community has responded very positively to her new venture and business to date has exceeded her expectations.

“The people from the community have been very receptive,” Fougere noted. “I have been receiving ‘congrats’ everywhere I go. It’s really heartwarming. I’ve been told many times that ‘it’s about time St. Peter’s gets a lawyer.’ The community is growing, and I am very proud to bring a new and important service to the area.”

The firm officially opened for business on February 3 and a grand opening and ribbon cutting was held on Valentine’s Day.