MULGRAVE: A meeting between Mulgrave town councillors and the town’s volunteer fire department has started the process of mending their strained relationship, the mayor says.

A conflict between Darlene Berthier Sampson, Mulgrave’s Chief Administrative Officer, and Michael Breen, Mulgrave’s Fire Chief, exploded during January’s regular town council meeting.

Following March’s regular council meeting on March 2, Ralph Hadley reported that councillors and members of the fire department’s executive committee came together to work past their issues.

“We discussed some matters that we were having some problems with,” he said. “Everything went very well – at the end, we all said we wanted to work as a unit.”

Hadley said town officials want to try to improve the fire department and the town “by moving on and working together.”

To rebuild their professional-relationship, the mayor added that they’ll be working more closely with members of the fire department.