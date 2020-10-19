HALIFAX: More land was added to an already protected area, and another large piece of property was added to the protected list.

Last week, the province announced it added 10 more designated protected areas, with two of those now recognized with Mi’kmaw names.

The River Denys Nature Reserve in Inverness County is now on the “expansion” list, while the St. Marys River Provincial Park in Guysborough County was formally added to the list of “new sites.”

“An expansion means additional land was added to an existing protected area,” explained Nova Scotia Environment communications advisor Barbara MacLean. “A new site means that it is an entirely new protected area.”

The River Denys Nature Reserve consists of five separate lowland parcels in the biologically rich Bras d’Or Lake Plain natural landscape. Each parcel contains important riverside habitat and adjacent woodlands along River Denys, or one of its tributaries.

Rich floodplains and woodlands along the river provide habitat for wood turtle, a nationally listed species at risk. Protection of these habitats also helps conserve brook trout and other aquatic species.

River Denys and its tributaries are not included within the nature reserve and sport fishing is not affected by the designation.

A 39 hectare portion of the reserve was acquired by the province from Port Hawkesbury Paper between 2010 and 2012. The company had administratively dedicated these lands to protection through their private land protected areas program.

A 45 hectare portion of the reserve was transferred to the province for protection by Georgia-Pacific Canada Inc. in 2016 to meet an environmental assessment condition from its Melford mine approval.

A 76 hectare portion of the reserve is owned by the Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC), which has consented to the designation of its parcel while retaining ownership.

The River Denys Nature Reserve was expanded in 2020, adding 94 hectares, including the 76 hectare parcel owned by NCC. This addition overlaps slightly with a non-mineral registration held by Georgia-Pacific, related to the nearby Melford gypsum mine. The company has provided written consent to include the overlapping portions in the nature reserve.

The province noted that gypsum which underlies parts of the reserve has created alkaline conditions that support rare plant communities.

“There are no concerns about the impact of previous mining in the area of River Denys,” MacLean told The Reporter.

Pictured is the St. Mary’s River in Guysborough County.

As for the new site, MacLean said the St. Mary’s River Provincial Park protects over 3,300 hectares of land next to the river along a 60 kilometre corridor. The park starts at the Pictou/Guysborough County line in Trafalgar and continues southeast along the St. Marys River to Stillwater.

“The park is not continuous along the river as there is private ownership amongst the park property,” MacLean noted.

The province said it consulted with the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs and with the public. This included the proposed Archibald Lake Wilderness Area in Guysborough County earlier this year, but the province said additional time is needed before making a decision on its protection.

“We are taking the time needed to ensure that all matters are considered before making a decision on its protection,” said MacLean.

Pictured is the Archibald Lake Wilderness Area in Guysborough County.

This work was completed with support from Environment and Climate Change Canada through the Canada Nature Fund and with contributions by private landowners, the Nature Conservancy of Canada and Nova Scotia Nature Trust.

“The Nature Conservancy of Canada applauds the government for its continued commitment to this province’s natural heritage. We are pleased to collaborate with the government, partner groups and local residents to protect ecologically sensitive habitats,” said Margo Morrison, acting regional vice president, Atlantic Provinces, Nature Conservancy of Canada. “We believe this announcement will support and enhance conservation outcomes and be a catalyst for more private landowners to help leave a legacy by entrusting their lands.”

In September 2019, the provincial government designated 17 new and expanded protected areas. Together, these will bring the province’s total protected land to about 12.83 per cent.

The protected areas are part of the province’s in-kind contribution to the federal Challenge Fund investment. These sites will be added to Nova Scotia’s existing 74 wilderness areas, 92 nature reserves and the 11 provincial parks which contribute to land protection goals.