New NSLC cannabis store opens in Port Hawkesbury

HALIFAX: A brand new Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation (NSLC) cannabis outlet opened this morning in Port Hawkesbury.

NSLC spokesperson Beverley Ware said the 400-square-foot store will offer approximately 200 of their “most popular products.”

“And that will include everything from the dried flower, the pre-rolls, through to the teas and cold beverages,” she told The Reporter.

After announcing their decision to open a cannabis store in the town in February, Ware said the NSLC issued a Request for Proposals last summer.

The latest Strait area outlet is a prefabricated unit that was added into the current NSLC store.

To fit the new outlet, Ware said staff in Port Hawkesbury had to move around shelves and inventory and can now be found in the back right-hand corner that formerly housed the “Bottle Your Wine” section.

“It’s what you call a modular unit, so these stores are built off-site as one unit, and then installed over a couple of weekends. The reason we went with that approach is that we can adapt the location of the unit and the size of it, depending on the store that it’s going into,” Ware explained. “This is a reduced-sized store to fit into the footprint of the local store there.”

Contributed photos

Unlike the larger store in Antigonish, which opened two years ago, this is a smaller operation.

“It’s a slightly different concept from that,” Ware said.

Although it will be smaller, Ware said their statistics show there is a local demand for the in-store experience.

“Even though we have home delivery of cannabis through on-line sales, or on-line ordering, not many customers are taking advantage of that, they’d prefer to go into a store,” noted Ware. “Then we selected areas where there basically are gaps, where we could accommodate customers for whom it wasn’t convenient to go to major stores.”

As for the possibility of cannabis stores in other Strait area communities, the NSLC added that will be a data-driven decision, based on their market analysis of sales levels and product preferences.

“This is something that we’re doing across the province, as the sort of second phase of cannabis stores,” Ware added. “Once these have been up and running for awhile, we’ll see what the demand is, what the market is like in these communities. We’re constantly looking at our entire store network, both on the cannabis side and the beverage alcohol side, to see where there may be gaps, or where it may be appropriate to add to the store network, or if we’re not adding to the store network, renovating that stores that are in the community, to more accurately reflect what customers are looking for.”