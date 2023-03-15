PORT HAWKESBURY: A business owner in the town is the new owner of Breton Apartments.

A1 Pizza owner George Youssef, of George Youssef Investment, was the successful bidder for the 48-unit apartment complex in Port Hawkesbury which was listed last year for $1.9 million by Cape Breton Realty.

“I had to go a bit over $2 million to pay for it because I was bidding,” he said. “I actually won with the help of the good people at RBC in Antigonish. We were able to move quickly with financing. I also give credit to my realtor.”

Youseff said they will retain the Breton Apartments name for the four buildings for now. He said they expect to start work in the fall, with a completion date in the spring of 2024.

“I’m keeping the name until the other two vacant buildings are fully renovated,” he said. “We’re going to do rebranding and change the name, but right now, there’s no point rebranding, it’s still the same buildings, they look exactly the same; just to avoid confusion.”

Work on the buildings will be similar to what has already been done with two of the complexes, Youseff said, noting that he expects work on each building to cost approximately $600,000.

“Each building has 12 units and the plan is to have six in support of affordable housing. I am in negotiation now with Housing Nova Scotia, we’re going to see how we move forward,” he said. “The two buildings currently rented, half of the units are affordable housing. Part of the deal, we kept them as affordable housing. The last thing I want to do, with this housing crisis, is to move people out. That’s the benefit of having a local landlord. These are my neighbours, I do live here.”

Youseff said he was glad the buildings were not purchased by a large company motivated only by profit.

“I didn’t really know the other bidders, but you just hear through the realtors, there was some conglomerate out of Florida. Big companies are buying out these properties,” he said. “It’s profit first, everything else is second. That’s what I was up against.”

While it will depend on building costs, Youseff estimates rent will be around $100 in the difference from the current level. As for affordable housing, he said studio one bedroom units are $520 per month and the two bedroom apartments are $832 monthly.

“Then you have to go to the bank and you have to do a business plan and rent has to be enough to pay back that loan, plus the property taxes and other expenses,” he said. “The landlord doesn’t really have much say in how low or how high you have to charge. You’re dictated by market prices and the bank.”

Frederick Cormier, with FJC Property Management, said he will be staying on as property manager.

In each complex, two units are two bedrooms, there are seven one bedroom apartments, and three studio apartments, noted Youseff.

More than five years ago, Breton Apartments purchased four buildings on the corner of Queen and Sydney Streets, formerly known as Canso Court.

Late in 2016, the company accepted applications for 12 units in the first apartment complex to be renovated.

At the time, renovations included the replacement of windows and doors, repairing the exterior shell, upgrades to all interior finishes, flooring, plumbing and electrical work, new kitchens and bathrooms, as well as new lighting, plumbing fixtures, hot water tanks, and electrical panels.

According to Breton Apartments, the second round of renovations included “everything,” such as new plumbing, electric, flooring, bathrooms, and kitchens.

A joint press release from the Governments of Nova Scotia and Canada issued in June, 2021 said $1.2 million was earmarked under the National Housing Strategy to Breton Apartments to preserve and improve 24 vacant affordable units in Port Hawkesbury that would be rented “significantly” below the market rate.

The press release said the funding targeted low income and senior housing.

Despite high demand, Breton Apartments said in June 2021 that it would have been difficult to fill the housing gap without the funding.

As a result of a partnership with Housing Nova Scotia, half of the 48 available units were classified as affordable housing rentals back in 2021.

After spending the last 15 years in the hospitality industry dealing with rising costs, Youseff added this was the right time to diversify.

“The plan is to make them the nicest apartments in the area, and my business pitch to the bank was basically that I will be doing everything myself to cut costs,” he added. “I’m breaking even on them now right now. Hopefully, when the other two buildings are rented, the business will become profitable. It’s a long term investment.”