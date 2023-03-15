PORT HAWKESBURY: The RCMP responded to more emergency and wellbeing calls last year, and the District Staff Sergeant said that is tying up resources.

Inverness County District RCMP Staff Sergeant David Morin told the regular monthly meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council on March 7 that in 2022, they responded to 11 calls under the 911 Act, compared to none the previous year.

“A lot of that is assisting EHS on calls,” he told council. “Certainly, the health care system and the different components of that are under a lot stress and they’re doing great job with what they have, but we are responding a little more on medical calls than we have in the past, just assisting EHS. There are times when we are actually taking people to the hospital when there’s no ambulance available so that ties up our members.”

In response to Town Councillor Jason Aucoin noting that wellbeing checks have “taken a big jump” from 79 in 2022, to 45 in 2021, Morin confirmed that officers have been responding to more mental health calls, pointing out that in 2022 there were 76 such reports, and in 2021, that number was 67.

There are six positions for Port Hawkesbury, as well as an officer for Mulgrave and shared positions with the municipalities of Inverness and Richmond, but Morin said they are trying to fill three vacant positions at the town detachment.

“That’s had an impact on what we’ve been able to do, especially in town,” he said. “We have no trouble answering calls for service, we’re doing that fine but it’s just the extra duties that we’d like to be able to do, get out in the community and meeting with some schools, it impacts that.”

Morin said the Experienced Officers Program, which recruits from other police agencies, has shown some promise, with two people expressing interest in working in Inverness County.

“Believe it or not, across the country, there’s a lot of experienced members in other police forces that want to come to Nova Scotia,” he said. “There’s probably a lot that are from the Maritimes, that went out west to work in various agencies and there’s an opportunity for them to come back to the Maritimes.”

While crime prevention files have increased from 104 in 2021 to 124 in 2022, Morin said the overall crime numbers changed little with the detachment opening 1,678 files in 2022, compared to 1,686 in 2021.

The same was the case with offences like 911 calls, animal related calls, and assisting other police agencies, as the numbers in 2021 were 268 files, and in 2022, it was down to 252, Morin stated.

Town councillors say they continue to field complaints about speeding vehicles, loud mufflers, and tractor trailers parked along Reeves Street.

Town Councillor Jason Aucoin said he’s been hearing about speeding and loud mufflers between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. on Reeves Street.

“More so during the week, than the weekend, which is strange,” he said.

Aucoin said the biggest complaint he’s heard is tractor trailers parking on Reeves Street between 4:30 and 6 a.m.

“That’s the tractor trailers going over to the side of the road, in front of this building, to walk over and get a coffee at Tim Hortons, or further down walking to McDonalds for a coffee,” he said.

Deputy Mayor Hughie MacDougall said he received a complaint about noise from trucks travelling on Reeves Street.

“I did have a complaint about the jake-brakes, not that long ago, leaving town going down Reeves Street,” he said.

Morin said while traffic offences have not increased after the reconfiguration of Reeves Street, members of Northeast Traffic Services have not been able to come to the town as often as in years past due to staff shortages.

Morin expressed confidence that those members will be patrolling the town more often this year.

“There’s quite a drop there, especially in speeding violations,” he said. “In 2021 they had 315 and of course that dropped to 78 last year, so a significant drop.”

Morin there were 16 speeding charges in the town in 2022, compared to 26 in 2021, with 10 taking place on Reeves Street in 2022, while there were 14 in 2021.

“Yes, we have noticed in a change in driving habits along Reeves Street because that reconfiguration doesn’t allow people to get up to the speeds they used to get up to,” he said.

Despite the challenges, Morin said the town detachment has been helping make arrests and conducting investigations to stem the supply of drugs.

“I hear people talking and saying it seems like it’s everywhere here in town,” he said. “I don’t disagree, it is easy to get. It seems as soon as you charge one person and shut them, there’s somebody else there popping up to take their place.”

Town Councillors Mark MacIver and Blaine MacQuarrie said they’ve observed a noticeable police presence around the town.

“I’d just want to thank you for visibility around town,” said MacIver. “I haven’t had any complaints about not seeing the RCMP in different parts of the town.”

“I certainly have noticed, even though you have struggles with the number of members that you had, I see a greater visibility around the town with the policing, police vehicles throughout town at all hours of the day,” MacQuarrie said.

MacDougall added that he appreciates the RCMP presence in Port Hawkesbury.