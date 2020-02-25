GUYSBOROUGH: Officials with the Municipality of the District of Guysborough have scheduled a closing date for the ice surfaces at the Chedabucto Lifestyle Complex.

During the regular monthly council meeting on February 19, municipal staff decided they will shut down the shinny rink and the figure eight skating loop for the season on March 8.

Following the meeting, Guysborough Warden Vernon Pitts said some residents wanted it to remain open for March Break, however it can cost in excess of $1,000 a day to keep it operating that late into the season.

“[It’s] $150-$200 per day previous to that, so it’s quite a significant cost,” he said. “That’s not taking into account the public works employees [who’re] doing their share.”

Pitts suggested councillors will make it a municipal policy to close the Sunday prior to March 10 before the start of the next season.

“It’s too expensive to maintain the ice – the sun is much stronger that time of year,” he said. “It’s also a safety concern. We have people skating, all of a sudden you’re skating hard ice, you hit soft ice, someone’s going to get hurt, [and] it’s not worth the liability.”

More than 1,000 people used the facility during the February long-weekend.