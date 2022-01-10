New radio station goes live

MABOU: A new radio station is on the scene.

Broadcast from the Mabou campus of the Gaelic College, on Jan. 3, CBFM was livestreamed on the Internet, and is now available in a variety of mediums.

“It’ll be available on the internet, it’ll be available on our web site, which will go live this week, www.cbfm.ca,” general manager and director Ryan MacDonald told The Reporter on Dec. 30. “You’ll be able to ask your speaker to play CBFM on TuneIn. And also if any your readers watch Telile, they’ll be on throughout the day on Telile as well.”

MacDonald, who was on 101.5 FM The Hawk for years, said he’s been working since June to get the station going.

“I’ve been making music libraries, creating IDs, and getting everything ready for the launch,” he noted. “Everything’s come together just as I wanted, it’s perfect, it’s awesome.”

The new radio station will be featuring only Cape Breton musicians, MacDonald confirmed, including the likes of Beòlach, Jenn Sheppard, Natalie MacMaster, Bruce Guthro, The Rankin Family, Rodney MacDonald, Howie MacDonald, Steve MacIntyre, Joanne MacIntyre, Dave MacIsaac, Mac Morin, Tracy Dares MacNeil, Pretty Archie, and more.

“It’s all Cape Breton music,” MacDonald stated. “It’s a mix of everything… It’s kind of a different format for a station. The format is Cape Breton. It’s not like other radio stations where they’re just rock, or just pop. It’s a mix of everything and it’s Cape Breton.”

There will be Gaelic music, and instrumental tunes on the air, he noted. Not just Celtic music, MacDonald said there will be Aboriginal and Francophone artists in the mix as well.

“It’s really good music, we have so many talented artists, and their music should be shared and we’re really excited to be able to do that,” said MacDonald.

In addition to more local music, MacDonald said they will be filling another void by attending and promoting local events. He said they will also post news stories on their web site.

On Saturday nights, MacDonald said CBFM will broadcast the “Cape Breton Kitchen Party.”

“It’s all recordings from old tapes,” he said. “A lot of musicians, fiddlers around here love sitting down and listening to the tapes, listening to how they’re playing tunes at house parties. That’s kind of where the fiddle music lives the strongest, is at house parties. We designed a show that’s specifically that. It’s all old tapes that are awesome, and powerful, and fun.”

Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., MacDonald will be hosting a weekday show, then Rob MacNamara will take over for a weekday afternoon show. On the weekends, Nate Power will be on the air from 8 a.m. to noon, then Krista Luddington, also a musician, will take over until 4 p.m. on weekend afternoons.

Located at Beinn Mha’bu, the old convent in Mabou, MacDonald said it’s exciting to be part of the new satellite campus.

“A lot of the other building is busy right now; they’re in the middle of (renovations), I think they’re supposed to take about six months, and I think the plan is to welcome university students in September here,” he stated. “It’s great to see so many people around this campus right now. Even having the kids around; the primary students because there’s the Gaelic immersion school as well, it’s really nice to see that. It’s starting to become a busier campus now, there are more things going on.”

The station has a Facebook page and an Instagram profile, and is available on Bell Satellite at channel 536, Bell Fibre Op channel 17, Eastlink channel 4, Seaside channel 63, and antenna channel 10, MacDonald said. He hopes to be broadcasting around the island on the FM dial in the near future.

“We want to get the station established, get it up and running so it’s viable, and go to the (Canadian Radio and Telecommunications Commission) and do an application for an FM transmitter,” he said. “The application process can take some time, I think a lot of them take up to two years to approve an application. We’re going to get that started soon and hopefully be on the airwaves as well across the island.”

In the short-term, MacDonald added their other goals are to attract listeners and promote Cape Breton musicians.

“There’s less and less local music on radio stations. One big issue with radio stations right now is they’re owned by really big companies and they’re getting their music logs from out-of-province,” he added. “That’s getting rid of the local music factor. You look at our local radio stations, they’re not playing any local songs in a regular hour. We want to do the opposite because we have so much talent on this island, we want to promote that music. We want to share the music, not so much with Cape Bretoners, but with the world.”