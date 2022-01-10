Antigonish County’s Gotell selected to International Paralympic Committee Governing Board

OTTAWA, ONT.: A Canadian Paralympian with local roots was recently one of 10 people elected to the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Governing Board, as a member at large, and will continue to drive positive change.

Overall, the IPC Governing Board now includes a record six female board members and a record eight para-athletes and paralympians, including Antigonish County’s Chelsey Gotell.

“Honored is an understatement. I am so thrilled to have been elected as a member at large to the IPC Governing Board,” Gotell said in a Facebook post on Dec. 13. “I cannot even begin to thank all of those who have mentored and supported me over the years, the list is long, and to the IPC membership who voted and put their confidence in me to serve them in this role.”

Gotell, a three-time Paralympian, 12-time Paralympic medallist and a world record holder in swimming, becomes the first former chair of the IPC Athletes’ Council to be elected as one of the Board’s members at large.

She indicated her top priorities are: Paralympic Games evolution; governance reforms; diversity, equity and inclusion targets; a robust classification review; increased athlete representation; and meaningful member engagement.

“We have a lot of work to do,” she said. “But I am ready to roll up my sleeves and dive in.”

During the IPC’s General Assembly on Dec. 12, Canadian Paralympic Committee President Marc-André Fabien, highlighted Gotell as being a firmly established and well-respected leader within the Canadian and global paralympic communities.

“Her accomplishments as chair of the IPC Athletes’ Council are vast, and she will take that same commitment and passion into her next role as a full member of the board,” Fabien said. “We appreciate her strong, measured, and dynamic leadership, and know she will continue to make a significant impact and drive positive change for the paralympic movement.”

Announcing her candidature mid-November, Gotell explained her motivation behind running for this particularly esteemed position was because she deeply believes the paralympic movement can drive global change.

“I will be a fierce and passionate voice for our membership of the IPC,” she said. “One of the most important things to me is to represent our membership in a really meaningful way.”

Gotell suggested we’re on the cusp of some realty transformative changes to the future and direction as they’re going as an organization and as a movement, and she wants to be part of helping shape that future to implement these changes.

“I think at the end of the day, when we come together, we’re stronger together, and that’s a really important piece to me, that we do this as a team, we do this as a collective, and we don’t leave anybody behind in the process.”

Gotell, along with the other nine elected board members will serve four-year terms though to IPC’s 22nd General Assembly, which will be held in late 2025.